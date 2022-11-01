Slippery leaves pose a danger for cyclists and walkers in Chesterfield, says councillor

Dean Collins, a Labour Councillor for Brimington, Hollingwood and Tapton Division has contacted Chesterfield Borough Council regarding the state of Chesterfield Road.

Councillor Collins said on Twitter: “Reported the cycle and walking route on Chesterfield Road as it is now very slippery due to the leaves. Cyclists take care when using this route as it is very slippery and deep in places.”

Slippery leaves have not only been spotted on Chesterfield Road. Other streets have been affected including Boythorpe Avenue, where pavement can be seen completely covered by leaves.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Borough Council, said: “Our team work very hard to ensure roads and pavements are clear of leaves and debris, which can be very challenging at this time of year. We prioritise the worst affected areas and aim to respond to service requests as quickly as possible which includes Chesterfield Road.”

Many roads and pavements in Chesterfield are covered by leaves including Boythorpe Avenue.