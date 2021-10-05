A team of eight from Slimming World groups, run by Rachel Plevey in Brimington, Birdholme, Grassmoor and Wingerworth, raised £500 for the cause.

Rachel said: “I was already taking part in the walk to raise money as my stepbrother Mark passed away from cancer during the pandemic in March 2020, one of my friends, Dawn passed away earlier this year in April and more recently my uncle has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

“Three of the members walked as they and the family had also been affected by cancer in relatives.

Ema Reader and Jo Smith at the back, Betty Mellor, Emma Wainwright and Julie Patterson in the middle row with Rachel Plevey (front).

“The other members joined to record the walk as part of their Body Magic awards and to see just how much fitter they were since changing their eating habits and losing weight and also for the fun factor.”