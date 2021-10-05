Slimming World members step up funds of Ashgate Hospice on Sparkle Night Walk
Super slimmers have stepped up the funds of Ashgate Hospicecare by taking part in the Sparkle Night Walk.
A team of eight from Slimming World groups, run by Rachel Plevey in Brimington, Birdholme, Grassmoor and Wingerworth, raised £500 for the cause.
Rachel said: “I was already taking part in the walk to raise money as my stepbrother Mark passed away from cancer during the pandemic in March 2020, one of my friends, Dawn passed away earlier this year in April and more recently my uncle has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.
“Three of the members walked as they and the family had also been affected by cancer in relatives.
“The other members joined to record the walk as part of their Body Magic awards and to see just how much fitter they were since changing their eating habits and losing weight and also for the fun factor.”
A total of 20 stone has been shed by the eight participants who took part in the walk.