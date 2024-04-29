Slimming World members in Chesterfield, Newbold, Calow, Grassmoor, Wingerworth, Tupton, Glapwell, Danesmoor raise thousands for cancer research through clothes throw

Slimming World members across Derbyshire have contributed to a nationwide clothes throw to raise money for cancer research.
By Gay Bolton
Published 29th Apr 2024, 15:00 BST
Six consultants who guide Slimming World groups in Calow, Glapwell, Tupton, Danesmoor, Grassmoor, Newbold and Wingerworth asked members to donate their unwanted clothes and shoes. Kerry Wright, consultant for a group that meets at St Barnabas Church, Danesmoor, said: “We had such a fun time (cold, but fun) at Eastwood Park in Hasland on Saturday. We collected just over 170 bags of clothing from our members and it’s £25 per bag so we’re estimating just over £4,250 raised.”

Franca Yeomans, a Slimming World consultant in Chesterfield who leads a group at the SMH Group football stadium, said: “We did our clothes throw on Saturday morning at the football ground on Whittington Moor and collected 550 bags for Cancer Research UK.”

