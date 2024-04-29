Slimming World members in Chesterfield, Newbold, Calow, Grassmoor, Wingerworth, Tupton, Glapwell, Danesmoor raise thousands for cancer research through clothes throw
Six consultants who guide Slimming World groups in Calow, Glapwell, Tupton, Danesmoor, Grassmoor, Newbold and Wingerworth asked members to donate their unwanted clothes and shoes. Kerry Wright, consultant for a group that meets at St Barnabas Church, Danesmoor, said: “We had such a fun time (cold, but fun) at Eastwood Park in Hasland on Saturday. We collected just over 170 bags of clothing from our members and it’s £25 per bag so we’re estimating just over £4,250 raised.”
Franca Yeomans, a Slimming World consultant in Chesterfield who leads a group at the SMH Group football stadium, said: “We did our clothes throw on Saturday morning at the football ground on Whittington Moor and collected 550 bags for Cancer Research UK.”
