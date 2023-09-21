Glossop Police Safer Neighbourhood Team said the team were asked to take a walk along Market Street and join in ‘the festivities’. In a Facebook post they addedL “As most locals know New Mills is renowned for hosting fantastic events .The team did not need to use detective skills to realise that the town promenade area had been hijacked by the cast and film crew of Brassic, a Sky Tv programme portraying a group of career criminals in a fictional town called Hawley. “The evening gave PCSO Bardsley the opportunity to engage with locals in an informal arena, topics discussed ranged from parking issues to the selling of vapes to children which we will look into. It will be great to see New Mills on our tv screens soon.”

Filming took place at Market Street in New Mills on Wednesday September, 20 after Sky brought the date forward by two days due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’.

The roads were closed between the roundabout at Market Street to the entrance to Torr Top Road.

Parking was being used on High Street and in Torr Top carpark.

Sky were in New Mills filming a Christmas scene for the hit comedy Brassic this week. Photo Sky

A letter from Sky sent out to New Mills residents said: “Our main build in the town centre will be a raised platform on an area of large pavement opposite Happy Seasons takeaway on Market Street.”

The platform will be for the ‘switch on Christmas Lights’ and the area will be ‘festooned’ in lights although no lights crossed the road or obstructed the pavement.

The scene being filmed will start at the back of AgeUk and see cast members walking down Sett Close and finishing at the newly built platform and the crew used a number of technical vehicles and will be parking them on the carparks around New Mills town centre.

The letter continued: “Please may we thank all the residents and businesses that have taken the time to speak to members of our team in the run up to filming day. We greatly appreciate your time and extend our thanks to all those who agreed to move their cars and accommodate our requests for filming.”Brassic is a British comedy-drama television series created by Joe Gilgun and Danny Brocklehurst for Sky One and became Sky's most successful comedy series and stars Michelle Keegan and set in Hawley, a fictional northern town inspired by the real town of Chorley, Lancashire.

Shellie Hagan, from Pride of the Peaks says the pub will be open during the filming.

She said: “I don’t really watch TV so I wasn’t sure what the show was about but the girls I work with are very excited.

“It’s nice for New Mills to be used as a filming location and I’ve been told the pub will be visible in the shot at the background so that’s good too.

“The crew started setting up on Monday so it looks like it will be a big job for everyone involved.”

