An archaeologist has visited the site to begin investigations following the discovery on Tuesday.

Once the initial archaeological findings have been issued Chesterfield Borough Council will have a better understanding of any delay to the project and be able to share more information about the discovery.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “Our town has a rich history, there was always a possibility that we would discover something of archaeological interest through the course of this project.

“We must follow the proper procedure and investigate this discovery; we hope that it will shed more light on how people used to live in our borough and the historic layout of the area around the church.

“We will share more information about delays to the project and any interesting details that arise from these archaeological investigations as soon as possible.”

Works in Rykneld Square began on Monday, July 7 and were due to be completed by the end of October 2025. The planned works include the creation of new grassy areas for people to sit in, new paving, specialist planting and a new bin store, which together will help make the space more welcoming for visitors and residents.

The pavement that runs along the top of the square will be upgraded, to create a more level surface.

New bollards will also be installed to help make it a safer space for pedestrians along with a new crossing point.

While work is ongoing access through the square will be limited and part of Spa Lane car park (next to the decorator centre) will be closed for use as a construction compound.

Councillor Sarvent added: “These works will help enhance the Crooked Spire for visitors and residents by providing a warm welcome to the town centre, it also supports the plans we are developing with our partners about the future use of the Visitor Information Centre.”

It is the latest phase in the council’s Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield project, funded from the Government’s Levelling Up Fund, which is a major regeneration scheme that will revitalise and better connect key areas of the historic town centre and revamp the striking Stephenson Memorial Hall.

1 . Rykneld Square Works in Rykneld Square have led to the discovery of items of archaeological significance. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Rykneld Square An archaeologist visited the site to begin investigations following the discovery of skeletal remains and a historic wall on Tuesday 29 July. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Rykneld Square Once the initial archaeological findings have been issued Chesterfield Borough Council will have a better understanding of any delay to the project and be able to share more information about the discovery. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales