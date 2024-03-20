Sisters tackling 100km Peak District ultra marathon for Macmillan Cancer Support

After last year’s Mud Run for Cancer Research, the sisters with their father Tony Eastment

Two sisters, Steph and Lena Eastment, are gearing up to tackle a formidable 100km ultra challenge in support of Macmillan Cancer Support. Steph, a dedicated healthcare assistant at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, and her sister Lena have embarked on this journey to raise vital funds for the charity, which offers crucial assistance to those affected by cancer.

The Peak District Challenge 100km ultra-marathon offers participants an unforgettable journey through some of the most picturesque locations in the area, including Eyam, Tideswell, Bakewell, Baslow, Rowsley, and the iconic Chatsworth House. Anticipating a turnout of over 2,000 participants, the event features routes ranging from 25km to the formidable 100km distance undertaken by the Eastment sisters.

The decision to undertake this gruelling challenge comes after their father, Tony Eastment, received a lung cancer diagnosis just over a year ago. Witnessing firsthand the challenges and uncertainties accompanying such a diagnosis, the sisters felt compelled to take action. Last July, they completed the Jurassic Coast 100km Ultra Challenge, raising significant funds for Cancer Research. Now, they are pushing themselves even further by tackling the Peak District challenge on Saturday and Sunday, 6th and 7th July.

Steph emphasised the profound impact Macmillan has had on their family during this trying time, providing invaluable support and guidance. She stated, "These ultra challenges are tough, but the sacrifice and pain we endure pale in comparison to the daily struggles faced by those battling cancer. Our goal is to contribute in any way we can to support individuals and families affected by this disease."

“Macmillan has been an incredible pillar of support for our family during this difficult time. They have alleviated additional stress and provided a reliable point of contact for guidance and assistance whenever needed.”

Macmillan Cancer Support relies heavily on voluntary donations, with 98% of its funding coming from the generosity of supporters. Every pound raised by Steph and Lena will directly aid Macmillan's mission to ensure that no one faces cancer alone.

Ella Sadd, Macmillan Cancer Support Centre Assistant Manager, expressed her gratitude to the Eastment family for their dedication and generosity, “It has been my pleasure to support the truly lovely Eastment family since Tony’s diagnosis, I wish them luck with the incredible challenge they have set themselves and would like to take this opportunity to thank them for choosing Macmillan as their charity as well as everyone that’s inspired by their heartwarming story and supports them in reaching their goal.”