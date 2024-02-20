Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The vintage item is personally authenticated and signed by Sir Stirling, regarded as the greatest driver never to win an F1 world championship. The full-body racing suit in blue bears a Ferrari logo and the star’s signature on a front pocket.

It’s on the starting grid with an estimate of £3,500-£5,000 but, due to its desirability, could hit the finish line at £10,000.

Mega motors fan Rob Arnold, who has owned the race suit for nine years, is also parting with a classic white racing helmet, £200-£400, and racing gloves signed by the motorsport star. The gloves will be offered individually guided at £100-£200 each. All will go under the hammer at Derbyshire’s Irita Marriott Auctioneers on March 14.

Rob Arnold with the Sir Stirling Moss racing suit which he is selling.

Rob, 70, owner of Automobilia UK, a firm based near Melbourne in Derbyshire which supplies vintage petrol pumps, globes and signs, said: “The race suit was found in America in a car used by Sir Stirling. It was sent to London for Sir Stirling to authenticate. I just happened to be in his PA’s office the day it arrived.

“I expressed my desire to purchase it on the day, before it had been authenticated by the great man. A deal was agreed and the suit was acquired for my private collection. The suit was taken to Sir Stirling’s Mayfair home where he authenticated and signed it. A helmet and gloves were then sourced and again he signed them to add to the display. Though the gloves and helmet were not worn by him they are of the period. Photos of him signing all the items

accompany the authenticity papers.

“I have owned this motorsport memorabilia for around nine years. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed being the custodian but, having just turned 70, it’s time to reduce my private collection of some fantastic items which I have been lucky to own.

“I did meet Sir Stirling and was in regular contact through his PA working on items which he was happy to sign. When my firm built a 722 petrol pump he was thrilled, even more so when it was displayed in London’s Belstaff store.

“He was very complimentary regarding a book I wrote to raise funds for the Air Ambulance. In fact he sent me a signed copy of his book, the one given to him by the publishers, an item I will not sell.

“Once in my ownership the suit was displayed in several locations around the UK, including James Martin’s Manchester restaurant and former F1 world champion Nigel Mansell’s The Mansell Collection in Jersey. It’s been seen and enjoyed by so many. It’s never been hidden away in a cupboard. It’s always been on display in my house where I can see it every day.

“Nigel Mansell wanted to purchase the suit when it was in Jersey but I declined the offer. I always maintained I would not sell it while Sir Stirling was alive. I’m not sure why but perhaps I felt one day he just might want to see it again and I needed to have it ready, just in case.

“I will certainly miss having the suit but it’s time for someone else to enjoy it. Though the auction estimate is £3,500-£5,500 my personal value would be around £10,000. Several leading auction houses in London and the south have been keen to acquire the suit for their sales but I have opted to go local and support a new business in my home town.”

Irita Marriott, owner of the auction house in Melbourne where the items will be offered, said: “We’re privileged to bring this important motorsport memorabilia to the world. It’s an opportunity to own an amazing memento of a racing legend who will be

remembered forever.”