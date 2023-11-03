A shirt worn by goal-scoring hotshot Sir Bobby Charlton when he secured England’s place in the World Cup final of 1966 is going up for auction.

Sir Bobby, who died last month at the age of 86, will be forever remembered for the crucial role he played in England’s World Cup triumph.

He was part of the team’s finest hour 57 years ago when England beat Portugal 2-1 in the semi-final, with Sir Bobby scoring both goals at the Empire Stadium, Wembley. The famous victory swept England through to the World Cup final which they won 4-2 against West Germany four days later.

The signed shirt, described as a hugely important piece of football memorabilia, will be offered by Hansons Auctioneers on November 14 with a guide price of £50,000-£80,000.

Bobby Charlton's second goal against Portugal which sent England into the World Cup final in 1966 (photo: Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images).

Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons Auctioneers, said: “This important shirt was consigned to auction a year before news of Sir Bobby’s passing emerged. It had long been scheduled for Hansons’ November Sporting Auction. News of his loss came as huge shock to us all. We were deeply saddened. He was a football legend admired by millions.

“This was the shirt worn by an iconic player whose goals put England into the World Cup final and beat Eusebio’s Portugal. It’s a tribute, it’s a memory and Sir Bobby’s legacy will live on. I hope it’s bought by the National Football Museum and put on permanent display or, perhaps, Manchester United. It’s an ever-present reminder of what Sir Bobby did for his country.

“ His 1966 World Cup shirt is a hugely important piece of football memorabilia. We could see bids reaching £100,000."

The shirt was consigned to the auction house by a West Midlands man who was a Littlewoods Pool winner in the early 1990s. Charles said: “He decided to invest in football memorabilia and bought the shirt for £9,200, equivalent to around £20,000 today, at a London auction in 2000. It was offered at what now seems a modest estimate of £10,000-£15,000. But that was 23 years ago, demand for football memorabilia has soared, England’s 1966 World Cup glory has never been repeated and respect felt for Sir Bobby is immense.”

Bobby Charlton celebrating his first goal against Portugal in the World Cup semi-final

David Wilson-Turner, head of sports memorabilia at Hansons, said: “England has some of the most passionate football fans in the world and I’m sure many would love to own Sir Bobby’s shirt. It deserves to excel because not only was it worn by one of the greatest England players of all time it marks a magical moment in sporting history, the one and only time England have won the World Cup.

“The shirt was originally donated by Sir Bobby to a charity auction after the 1966 World Cup. He autographed it, personally dedicated it to the successful bidder and confirmed he wore the shirt in the game against Portugal.”