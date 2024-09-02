Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans for a new convenience store in a north Derbyshire village are progressing.

One Stop has applied for advertising consent to erect two illuminated shop signs and car park signage at Pilsley Lane, Danesmoor.

North East Derbyshire District Council approved an application in July 2024 for air conditioning plant to be installed at the site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Derbyshire Times has contacted One Stop asking when the store is expected to open.