Signs of progress in plan for new convenience store in north Derbyshire village

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 2nd Sep 2024, 12:51 BST
Plans for a new convenience store in a north Derbyshire village are progressing.

One Stop has applied for advertising consent to erect two illuminated shop signs and car park signage at Pilsley Lane, Danesmoor.

North East Derbyshire District Council approved an application in July 2024 for air conditioning plant to be installed at the site.

The Derbyshire Times has contacted One Stop asking when the store is expected to open.

