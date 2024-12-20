Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pub in Darley Dale is awaiting reinspection in 2025 – after spending thousands of pounds to make improvements following a critical food hygiene inspection.

The Church Inn, at Church Road in Darley Dale, received a one-out-of-five food hygiene rating following an inspection at the end of October - which means ‘major improvements are necessary’.

Inspectors found ‘some major incompliance’ with food hygiene and safety procedures – including failing to protect food products from contamination.

The report reads: “Open food, notably a pan/of stewed apples had been left unprotected in the kitchen and consequently the food was found to be contaminated with insect bodies."

The Church Inn at Church Road in Darley Dale is working hard to improve their food hygiene rating.

Inspectors noted that the affected apples were voluntarily discarded during the visit straight away.

Foodstuffs, cleaning fluids and food equipment including cutting boards were being stored on the ‘wet and dirty floor around the wash-up area’.

A vacuum pack of raw pork rind in the fridge was found to be beyond its manufacturer’s use-by date of 15 October 2024.

Inspectors found that plastic jugs were used for reheating foods in the microwave ‘causing a deterioration of the plastic and migration of chemicals from the plastic into the food’.

Issues of’ poor structural and equipment cleanliness’ were found in ‘different parts of the premises’.

The floor covering was ‘dirty’ at the time of the inspection, while light switches, door handles and other hand contact points were ‘grubby to the touch and in need of thorough cleaning’.

The inside surfaces to one of the microwaves required cleaning to remove the built-up dried-on splashes and food debris.

The report added: "Other food equipment, notably Yorkshire pudding baking trays required attention as they too were dirty and not cleaned properly following their last use, which was evident by the burnt-on food particles on them.”

There was a lot of clutter noted during the inspection, especially of what appeared to be old and redundant equipment.

Inspectors found that ‘the limited size and the layout of the kitchen and serving area did not lend themselves to carrying out safe food preparation’.

Further concerns were raised regarding the confidence in management which was described as ‘low’.

Inspectors said that when they first arrived on site there was ‘no adequate food safety management system (FSMS) available for them to examine, nor was there a FSMS at the time of their previous inspection in August 2023’.

The report added: "It is clear from the matters found to be outstanding at the time of both this and our previous inspection that there is a serious breakdown in management control at the premises.”

The management and staff at the pub have been working hard on the improvements over the last six weeks – with the kitchen undergoing a complete revamp and new procedures put in place.

The pub landlady said: "Once we'd got the food hygiene rating, I decided to close the kitchen down and spent almost £15 000 on doing it up. We have new appliances, new cladding, new flooring.

"The inspectors told me that I should use pre packed food, because kitchen wasn’t big enough. We couldn’t do that because we are a home cook pub. Why would anybody come out to have home cooked food in a nice country country pub if it was all frozen and pre packed? So I’ve changed the menu around following the inspection.

“When it comes to the out of date pork rind, it was in the freezer before and I took it out to prepare a roast and I forgot to date. That is why it appeared to be out of date. I should have put a date on it and I take that on the chin.

“In terms of the apples, I knocked the pan of apples off onto the floor, so I cleared up the debris up and moved the pan out of the way to get rid of it later. I forgot about the pan because I didn’t do the closing down check checklist. I wasn't in a very good place in that in that week, ended up being hospitalised and off work for three weeks.

"But that's no excuse and we have new protocols in place now to make sure that everything is cleaned down, ticked off at the end of the night, so nothing gets missed.

“We are going in the right direction and it’s definitely better than it was in October, we worked with the food agency inspectors and they did not close us down because all the important c whangesere done. We hope to have re-inspection next year and we want to make sure we follow the advice of the inspector.

“It is heartbreaking as a business owner, when you see people come in and enjoy your food, and you get many five star ratings on TripAdvisor and one bad week happens when inspection is carried out and you get a low rating.

“Small, pubs and small kitchens are finding it increasingly difficult to try and keep up with the standards of these food agency inspections and and sooner or later, is going to be impossible for a small business to actually be able to run because of everything that we have to jump through."

While the pub is waiting for a full re-inspection in the first months of 2025, a Food Agency inspector said in an email sent to the venue: “During our revisit we considered the other points that were also listed in my inspection report on the October 30 2024, and we were pleased to note general compliance with these matters and a significant improvement in standards at the premises overall.”