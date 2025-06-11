"SIgnificant flood risk" fears in historic Derbyshire village sees homes plan rejected

The Benz Bavarian dealership in Tamworth Street, Duffield

Houses on a historic site in a Derbyshire village could affect the structural integrity of an ageing floodwall, residents and councillors fear.

At an Amber Valley Borough Council meeting on June 9, councillors unanimously rejected plans to demolish a vehicle dealership in Tamworth Street, Duffield, and replace it with two four-bed houses.

The scheme, from premium vehicle firm Benz Bavarian, would see the homes built 1.1 metres off the ground to ensure the properties were above potential floodwater from the adjacent River Ecclesbourne.

Councillors felt the potential worsened risk of flooding to neighbouring homes, and the impact on the listed Tamworth House and adjacent Viceroy Restaurant was too much to overcome.

The proposed homes would sit in flood zones two and three – with three being the highest risk – although a representative for the applicant claimed this specific site had never flooded.

Duffield flooded during Storm Babet in October 2023, including the flood wall overtopping, leading to the primary school and a retirement complex being evacuated – and 31 homes flooding in total.

The River Ecclesbourne reached a historic high of 2.15 metres.

Jeff Upton, the borough council’s planning manager, said “there are not enough public benefits to outweigh the flood risk”.

He said the “excessive” height of the homes would worsen its impact on Tamworth House and on neighbouring homes, causing concerns around privacy and overshadowing.

Cllr Eva Long, reading out a joint statement from her and Cllr Alison McDermott, said they had concerns about the impact on Tamworth House and of raising the homes to impede the privacy of neighbouring properties.

She said: “This could affect the structural integrity of the flood defence and we could put Duffield at significant flood risk.”

Cllr Long said Atlantic salmon travelled up the River Ecclesbourne as part of their migration route and that this needed protecting, making any environmental impact on the water system highly important.

She feared that building a home next to the Viceroy restaurant would lead to issues for the would-be residents and potential curbs on the venue’s operations.

Cllr Greg Broadbent, on behalf of Duffield Parish Council, said the authority also shared concerns about the structural integrity of the flood wall, “especially considering the damage caused by Storm Babet”.

He said the site needed to be kept as an employment use with other locations in the village also becoming housing.

Justine Horton, who lives in an early 18th century cottage across from the site, said the proposed homes “lack elegance or restraint” and would “overwhelm Tamworth House”.

She said: “If we approve this, we send the message that even our most important buildings can be ruined for marginal gain.”

David Horton said flooding in Duffield was now more frequent and more severe, with the area around the proposed plot one of the most vulnerable in the village.

He said flood water “inundated” the site and that the planned homes would inevitably push this water elsewhere, including onto the roads, into houses and a nearby school.

Mr Horton said: “This is the most flood prone part of the village. This scheme presents an unacceptable risk to property and life.”

Nicola Dalby, who has lived in Tamworth Street for 25 years, said stables on the site were set to be demolished but were potentially the oldest building in the historic core of the village and could be “sympathetically restored”.

John Thornhill, a Duffield resident, said the long-term industrial use of the site for 80 years meant the ground would be highly contaminated and this posed a risk to the River Ecclesbourne if disturbed.

He too was concerned at the potential impact on the “pristine” environment cultivated for migrating salmon.

Mr Thornhill said: “Hundreds of tonnes of contaminated waste would need to be removed and this would put undue burden on the 1960s flood defence. There is the potential of catastrophic environmental harm.”

Clive Keble, a retired Derby town planner, on behalf of the applicants, said: “This process has been long, disappointing and frustrating for our client, which started in 2020 and has now seen four different heritage consultants look at the site.

“We had support from the first heritage consultant for the apartment scheme and the principle of housing was accepted. The public benefits have been underestimated.

“There is a high level of vehicular movement at the moment so this will be better for noise and air quality.

“I accept the flood risk in Duffield but this site has never flooded.”

He said there were no allocated housing development sites in Duffield and the borough council was relying on edge-of-Derby sites.

Mr Keble said: “This is a well-planned, sustainable development in the middle of Duffield and supports the government policy for new housing.

“My client is just trying to do the right thing.”

Cllr Chris Emmas-Williams, council leader, said the council was not relying on edge-of-Derby housing sites, with the proposed 2,000-home Brun Lane, Mackworth, site dropped after a request from Government inspectors.

He said: “We have got flooding problems all across Amber Valley, it is something we know about.

“I visited Duffield after Storm Babet and it (flooding) is not something we can control.

“It is something to manage as best we can.”