Derbyshire County Council’s plans for the Elvaston Castle and Country Park Estate, last priced at £35 million, are being redrawn, the authority has disclosed.

The authority is drawing up a review of its plans a year after the first phase failed to gain the approval of South Derbyshire District Council.

When asked an extensive list of questions by the Local Democracy Reporting Service on the current state of the project and its future, due to the council’s own multi-million-pound budget shortfall and rising construction costs, a spokesperson said: “We remain committed to securing a sustainable future for Elvaston Castle and Country Park.

“Significant financial challenges have surfaced since proposals for Elvaston’s future were first drawn up in a masterplan and it has been prudent to review the affordability of these options.

“The detailed review of these proposals is now nearing completion, and we expect to present a report to the council’s Cabinet in September.

“Decisions about next steps for Elvaston will be taken by Cabinet members at that point.”

The first phase of the masterplan involves a new “discreet” 1.5km access drive from a roundabout to be built off the B5010 close to Thulston Roundabout, leading to a new 600-space car park – previously costed at £5 million.

It also involves the regeneration and reuse of historic buildings on-site as a range of shops including an ice cream parlour, blacksmiths, education centre, tearoom, and plant and flower sales.

A new 150-cover cafe and adventure playground would also be built as part of this first phase, along with “enhanced landscaping” throughout the site.

The plan aims to create 176 new full-time jobs with 194 in total across the site when including existing jobs in the figure.

However, in June last year, the district council rejected the first phase dubbing the new cafe plans as “naff” and an “abomination” which “lacks imagination”.

Elvaston Parish Council had given the project to convert and extend historic buildings its support, but with the “caveat” that the proposed new access route is scrapped.

The Friends of Elvaston Castle campaign group filed an objection saying the “scale and massing of the proposals is incongruous in comparison to the castle and core buildings”.

The Elvaston Castle Action Group has consistently opposed the application due to the significant environmental damage it claims would be caused by the planned new link road.

Plans to improve the castle itself and to build a large adventure playground are to come in later phases.

Consultants had said the cafe is essential to the estate’s financial viability and overall success, with an estate aiming to cater to more than 500,000 annual visitors – up from 325,000.

In September last year, the county council announced a review of all its capital projects, alongside a hiring freeze and block on all non-essential spending after it forecast a £46 million overspend.

Its current budget cuts include closing up to 11 care homes, 10 children’s homes, eight older person’s day centres, four short-break centres and four day centres for people with autism.

That capital budget review would feature the Elvaston scheme and has already seen the pausing of county’s most expensive project, the 6km Chesterfield-Staveley Regeneration Route – which had ballooned from £130 million to £166 million in 2022.

The county council has a £40 million budget gap for the current financial year 2024 to 2025.

Campaigners claim that Elvaston Castle is being left to fall further into disrepair and are frustrated that prompt action is not being taken to save it. A pair of community groups made up of local residents are strongly against many of the potential multi-million changes planned for the 300-acre estate. The Elvaston Castle Action Group and the Friends of Elvaston Castle both say that the castle and its grounds have been left to drop into 'rack and ruin' and are purely being treated as developments to make money out of.

