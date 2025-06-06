Show your love for Dad and local businesses with our Father’s Day gift guide

Treat the dads, grandads and father figures in your life to something special this Father’s Day – and show your love for local businesses with our great gift guide.

From thoughtful gifts to delicious treats, Chesterfield is brimming with unique ways to show your appreciation. We've rounded up a strong selection to help you celebrate the men who mean the most – each with a personal touch, rich detail, and local flair.

Self-Care

The Body Health Centre: Does Dad need a bit of downtime after working so hard? With treatments like Reiki healing, sports massage, and even personal training, The Body Health Centre provides the gift of wellbeing and much-needed relaxation. Price: Custom gift vouchers available for any amount. Purchase: Call 01246 860317, or email [email protected]. More info: www.bodyhealthcentre.com Nuzest: Support Dad's health journey with Nuzest's Wellness Gift Box. This curated set includes two Good Green Vitality travel packs, a 250g Glowing All Over protein blend, a Nuzest glass shaker bottle, a sleep mask, a wellness journal, and bonus treats! Price: £75. Purchase: Order online at nuzest.co.uk

Treat Dad to a tranquil escape at Ringwood Hall Hotel & Spa

Liz Earle – Boots, Chesterfield: Help Dad feel revitalised with Liz Earle’s award-winning products, crafted with botanicals and natural ingredients. From the powerful scent of eucalyptus to the rich texture of cleansing creams. Price: From £14. Purchase: In-store at Boots, Chesterfield (First Floor Liz Earle Counter)

Jewellery

Adorn: A silver bracelet from Adorn is more than just an accessory – it’s a statement of strength and style. Remind Dad of you everytime he wears this quirky, bold, and beautifully made gift.Price: From £75

Purchase: In-store at 7 Middle Shambles, Chesterfield or online at adornjewellerschesterfield.co.uk

Matt Cockayne's personalised ‘Dad & Lad’ artwork or Spireites-themed designs offer a charming, memorable gift

John Stevenson Jewellers: Surprise Dad with a timeless piece from John Stevenson Jewellers' collection of pre-owned watches. Featuring brands like Rolex, Omega, and TAG Heuer, each watch is in pristine condition, offering luxury and elegance. Price: Varies; contact for current selection. Purchase: Visit in-store at 2a Glumangate, or browse online at johnstevensonjewellers.com

F.Hinds: The Joseph & George range blends heritage charm with a sleek, contemporary finish. Think gleaming stainless steel and timeless Figaro chains, each piece carrying a touch of tradition and a whole lot of flair. Price: Bracelet £39.99, Chain £59.99. Purchase: In-store or at fhinds.co.uk

Hobbies

CarMats.co.uk: Make his car a luxurious haven with custom car mats to match his interiors and personalised embroidery just for him. Price: From £21.99. Purchase: www.carmats.co.uk

Rich, creamy, sharp, nutty – however he likes his cheese, the experts at The Cheese Factor can build a bespoke board to savour.

Geeks HQ: For the dad who lives for fantasy realms, mythical monsters and epic quests, the Dungeons & Dragons manuals offers an immersive experience. Pick this up locally at Geeks HQ where you can also stay and play with Dad. Price: £42 each / Trio set £120. Purchase: In-store or online at geeksheadquarters.co.uk

Stanedge Golf Club: Treat Dad to a day on the green with stunning Peak District views at Stanedge Golf Club. This welcoming course combines moorland and parkland terrain to deliver a fun and scenic challenge for golfers of all skill levels. Price: Weekday green fees from £15; weekend from £20. Purchase: Book online at stanedgegolfclub.co.uk

Highlight Crafts: Crafting offers more than a hobby – it delivers meditative, hands-on joy. These gift vouchers unlock the door to creativity, whether through digital art, candle making, or painting something vibrant and entirely new. Price: Vouchers available in various amounts. Purchase: highlightcrafts.com

Eden Tyres & Servicing: Keep Dad's car running smoothly with a professional service from Eden Tyres. Offering full and interim services using premium Castrol engine oil, their expert technicians ensure vehicles are in top condition. It's a practical gift that shows you care. Price: Varies by service type; check online for details. Purchase: Book online at edentyres.com. Contact: 0345 2997955

iTrack GPS Trackers: For the tech-savvy dad, an iTrack FS100 GPS tracker offers peace of mind with real-time vehicle tracking. Its plug-and-play design ensures easy installation, while features like geozone alerts and historical route data make it a practical tool for monitoring vehicles. Price: From £65 (additional subscription options available). Purchase: Order online at itrackgpstrackers.com. Contact: 01246 588800

Golf Mad Dad: For the dad who finds his happy place on the golf course, this clothing collection blends style and practicality. The breathable black cap suits sunny tee-offs, and the elegant ball markers add sophistication to every putt. Price: Cap £14.99, Gift Set £12.99. Purchase: golfmaddad.co.uk

Matt Cockayne Art: Whimsical, bold and bursting with personality, Matt’s prints and gifts showcase his passion and local pride. The personalised ‘Dad & Lad’ artwork or Spireites-themed designs offer a charming, memorable gift with a touch of humour. Price: From £5 - £40. Purchase: In-store at 2 The Green, Hasland or online at matt-cockayne.co.uk

Foodie Treats & Tipples

Cheese Factor: Rich, creamy, sharp, nutty – however he likes his cheese, the experts here can build a bespoke board to savour. Add a sommelier-picked wine and you’ve created the ultimate night-in feast. Price: From £15–£40 Purchase: In-store at The Market Hall, Chesterfield or online at cheese-factor.co.uk

Brampton Brewery: Six bottles of small-batch ale, packed in a rugged canvas that he can reuse at every BBQ or weekend gathering. And the refill discount? A gift that keeps on giving.

Hogg Norton offer a charming campervan-shaped bottle filled with handcrafted fruit liqueur

Price: £18 (refill for £17). Purchase: Brampton Brewery Shop, Chatsworth Business Park or online: https://bramptonbrewery.co.uk/

Hogg Norton: How about a charming campervan-shaped bottle filled with handcrafted fruit liqueur and a personalised note? Sweet, nostalgic and fun, this gift ticks every box. Price: £25 (incl. postage). Purchase: hoggnorton.com

Chatsworth Estate: This beautifully presented box of estate-brewed ales and snacks offers a little taste of country grandeur, ideal for dads who appreciate the finer things. Price: £37.50. Purchase: shop.chatsworth.org

Northern Tea Merchants: From the first warm sip of tea to the rich, aromatic notes of artisan coffee, these hampers take you on a sensory journey. Tailor one with his favourite flavours and make it the highlight of his morning. Price: From £15. Purchase: In-store at 193 Chatsworth Rd, Chesterfield or northern-tea.com

Experiences

Barrow Hill Roundhouse: All aboard for a weekend of steaming locomotives, clanging bells, and the unmistakable scent of engine oil. This immersive heritage experience is full of railway nostalgia. Price: Adult £12 / Child £10 / Family £39. Dates: 14–15 June. Purchase: barrowhill.org

Chesterfield Canal: Glide gently along the historic canal with an afternoon tea cruise (weather permitting) or a sunset paddle. The calm waters and countryside views offer a peaceful escape. Price: Varies by cruise type

Purchase: https://chesterfield-canal-trust.org.uk/trip-boats/

Chesterfield Escape Rooms: Lights dimmed, heart racing, puzzles to solve – a thrilling hour of teamwork and tension that turns into laughs and high-fives at the finish line. Try the Escape Rooms’ newest game, Deep Trouble and get your submarine back to the surface before it's too late! Price: £55 (2 players) to £120 (6 players). Purchase: chesterfieldescaperooms.co.uk

Matlock Farm Park: From sheep racing to goat cuddles, Matlock Farm Park brims with hands-on animal fun – and Dads go FREE on Father’s Day! Date: Sunday 15 June. Purchase: matlockfarmpark.digitickets.co.uk

Crooked Spire Tower Tour: Step into history and climb all 152 steps to the top of Chesterfield’s most iconic landmark. The views – and stories – are well worth the effort. Price: Adult £10 / Child £5 / Family £20. Purchase: chesterfield.co.uk/events

BRM Chesterfield Festival of Cricket: Imagine sunshine, picnics and sixes flying into the crowd. Join Dad this summer to experience the electric atmosphere of one of the town’s biggest sporting events as the Falcons take on the Yorkshire Vikings in the T20 clash. Price: £29. Date: Sunday 6 July. Purchase: derbyshireccc.ticketco.events

Hardwick Hall – English Heritage Membership: A gift that lasts all year. Help him find moments of peace by exploring stunning gardens, grand rooms, and hidden corners at one of the UK’s most majestic estates. Price: Family Membership £126/year. Purchase: english-heritage.org.uk/join

Peak Edge Hotel – Wine Series: Let him swirl, sip and savour at this special wine tasting event – complete with expert guidance and local fare. A sensory delight. Purchase: peakedgehotel.co.uk/events

Chesterfield Theatres – ABBA Forever: For the dad who loves classic hits, tickets to "ABBA Forever" at Chesterfield Theatres are a must. This live tribute captures the essence of ABBA's iconic sound and image. It's a nostalgic journey back to the '70s that will have him dancing out of his seat. Price: £31.90 (includes £1.90 booking fee). Purchase: Buy tickets at chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Ringwood Hall Hotel & Spa – Afternoon Serenity: Treat Dad to a tranquil escape at Ringwood Hall Hotel & Spa. The Afternoon Serenity package offers a rejuvenating experience with access to the 5 Bubble Spa facilities, a welcome smoothie shot, and a two-course light lunch. Price: £79 per person. Purchase: Book online at ringwoodhall.onejourney.travel

Chesterfield Historic Pub Tours: From haunted tales to old brewery secrets, each tour delivers character, local history, and (of course) plenty of stops for a pint. Price: £8 per person. Purchase: Text 07908 183160 to book or visit: https://www.facebook.com/CGHPT/

Dobbies Garden Centre: Start with a hands-on herb planting workshop, then sit down to a roast dinner with all the trimmings. For hisA fix of earthy creativity and hearty comfort.Price: £42. Date: Sunday 15 June. Purchase: dobbies.com/events

Dining Out – Sunday Lunch

Tickled Trout: With countryside views and a newly refurbished dining space, your Sunday lunch comes with rustic charm and a gift for Dad. Price: Varies. Booking: tickledtroutbarlow.com

SMH Group Stadium: Enjoy a classic roast carvery and a pint, all in the home of Chesterfield FC. The place for sports fans and lovers of comfort food alike. Price: Adults £22 / U12s £14. Booking: eticketing.co.uk/chesterfieldfc

Doubletree by Hilton: Arrive in a classic car to this special Sunday Lunch and Dad enjoys dessert and a pint on the house. The owner of the best-looking car also wins a B&B stay. Nostalgia and indulgence wrapped in one! Price: £29.95 Adult / £14.95 Child. Booking: mpwrestaurants.co.uk or email: [email protected]

Dining Out – Brunch

Chapter Two French Toast Café: Start the day with gooey French toast and a coffee or even enjoy it as lunch with a cold beer! Sweet, savoury, and served with love in a cosy setting. Booking: Get in touch via Facebook or visit the café at 390a Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

Coffee#1: Crispy bacon in a soft roll, a silky latte, and the sweet richness of a pistachio bun – what better way to spoil him on a lazy Sunday? Price: From £3.70. Purchase: Visit Coffee#1 Chesterfield, 16 Vicar Lane, Chesterfield

Koo: Rustic roast baguettes and a refreshing Peroni – casual dining with a cool twist. Plus, a free drink for every Dad. Booking: Call 01246 205604 or email [email protected]. Address: 475a Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield

Dining Out – Something different

Markan Foods: Treat Dad to bold spices and warming flavours with Jollof rice, crispy puff puff, and tender chicken. A taste of Africa right in the heart of Chesterfield. Price: £9.99. Purchase: Chesterfield Market or markanfoods.co.uk

Casa Hotel: Modern elegance meets locally sourced cuisine at Casa’s Cocina restaurant. Expect bold flavours, stylish presentation, and a refined setting. Booking: casahotels.co.uk