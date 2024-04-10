Shortlist of best places to shop in Derbyshire released - vote for your favourite

Derbyshire is packed with great independent shops and businesses – and now’s your chance to vote for your favourite.
By Gay Bolton
Published 10th Apr 2024, 07:12 BST

Lifestyle website Muddy Stilettos has just released the regional finalists for their Muddy Awards 2024, boosting the profiles of independent businesses across the county. Category winners will go through to a national final where the best of the best award is up for grabs.

You can cheer your favourite retailer along by voting for them up until April 18 at 1pm on https://nottsderbyshire.muddystilettos.co.uk/awards/vote

Chatsworth Farm Shop, Pilsley, Bakewell is in the running for best farm shop/deli in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

Chatsworth Farm Shop, Pilsley, Bakewell is in the running for best farm shop/deli in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire. Photo: Brian Eyre

Croots Farm Shop, Wirksworth Road, Duffield is among five regional finalists in the best farm shop/deli category.

Croots Farm Shop, Wirksworth Road, Duffield is among five regional finalists in the best farm shop/deli category. Photo: Google

Blackpop, The Causeway Wirksworth is a regional finalist in the best lifestyle store category.

Blackpop, The Causeway Wirksworth is a regional finalist in the best lifestyle store category. Photo: Google

Delightful Living of The Courtyard Barn, Eyam Hall Craft Centre, Eyam, is in the running for best lifestyle store in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

Delightful Living of The Courtyard Barn, Eyam Hall Craft Centre, Eyam, is in the running for best lifestyle store in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire. Photo: Google

