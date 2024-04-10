Shortlist of best places to shop in Derbyshire released - vote for your favourite

Lifestyle website Muddy Stilettos has just released the regional finalists for their Muddy Awards 2024, boosting the profiles of independent businesses across the county. Category winners will go through to a national final where the best of the best award is up for grabs.
1. Chatsworth Farm Shop, Pilsley
Chatsworth Farm Shop, Pilsley, Bakewell is in the running for best farm shop/deli in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Croots Farm Shop, Duffield
Croots Farm Shop, Wirksworth Road, Duffield is among five regional finalists in the best farm shop/deli category. Photo: Google
3. Blackpop, Wirksworth
Blackpop, The Causeway Wirksworth is a regional finalist in the best lifestyle store category. Photo: Google
4. Delightful Living, Eyam
Delightful Living of The Courtyard Barn, Eyam Hall Craft Centre, Eyam, is in the running for best lifestyle store in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire. Photo: Google