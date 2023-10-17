News you can trust since 1855
Shocked Derbyshire woman spots super-rare PINK grasshopper - after mistaking it for a caterpillar

A shocked woman Derbyshire spotted super-rare PINK grasshopper on the pavement - after mistaking it for a caterpillar.
By Amy Reast
Published 17th Oct 2023, 14:31 BST
Leonie Verkerk, 33, wandered out of her office to go for a lunchtime walk when she spotted what she thought was a caterpillar.; But the asbestos-surveying administrator realised it was in fact a super-rare pink grasshopper.

Lucky Leonie, who is a self-confessed 'nerd', is one of a minority of people who will ever see one. That's because it is estimated that there is only one per cent chance of seeing a pink grasshopper during a person's lifetime.

The insects can turn pink due to a genetic mutation, known as erythrism, but they usually do not survive long as predators easily spot them.

Leonie Verkerk, 33, spotted the rare creature on a lunchtime walkLeonie Verkerk, 33, spotted the rare creature on a lunchtime walk
Leonie Verkerk, 33, spotted the rare creature on a lunchtime walk

Leonie, from Alveston, Derby, said: "I had my sunglasses on and I was walking along when I saw something on the floor.

"I'm a bit of a nerd and I look for insects anyway - but when I saw it, I thought it was a caterpillar at first. Then when I looked properly, I saw it was a grasshopper and I was really shocked.

"I knew they existed because I'd read something about them before, but it wasn't until I googled it I realised they're so rare. I tried to pick it up - but it hopped off."

