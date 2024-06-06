Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Layla-Grace is a happy, determined and chatty little girl who loves music and playing outside.

The 18-month-old has been diagnosed with Achondroplasia – a rare bone disorder that results in dwarfism.

Children born with achondroplasia typically have short arms and legs.

The diagnosis process was very traumatic for Layla-Grace’s mum Jess, aged 30 from Chesterfield, who had to undergo additional scans and testing.

At 32-34 weeks pregnant Jess was asked if she wanted to terminate the pregnancy.

Jess said: “Obviously, I said no way, it doesn’t matter what her condition is, she’s still my baby.”

Achondroplasia affects just one in 25,000 people in the UK.

As a first-time mum, Jess faced significant challenges in finding resources and support networks.

Layla-Grace’s condition means that her arms and legs won’t grow as long as those of a child of a similar age, however, Jess says her determined personality means she finds ways to adapt.

But Jess says Layla-Grace does get frustrated when she can’t do things that she sees other children her age at nursery doing.

Jess said: “There hasn’t been a massive amount of awareness around the condition. It was quite difficult to get information about it and find other people that are in a similar situation”.

One thing that has made a positive impact is receiving a specialised car seat from Variety, the Children’s Charity. Layla-Grace needs her spine supported when travelling and their previous car seat was not suitable. The new seat means she can travel safely and comfortably without the pain or breathing challenges her condition can cause.

Jess said: “Layla-Grace is so much more comfortable. It’s been an absolute lifeline”.