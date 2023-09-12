Sheepdog trials shine bright with Battle of Britain flypast and record crowds

Watch more videos on Shots!

Despite a two-hour delay due to thick fog on the second day, the three-day event went off without a hitch, with blue skies for the Spitfire flying overhead.

Peter Clark, the managing partner of the event’s newest sponsor, Graysons Solicitors of Hathersage, said: “It’s a privilege to be involved with something as deeply rooted within the Hope Valley community as Longshaw Sheepdog Trials. We’re a family firm that’s keen to get involved with the local community, and this seemed a perfect fit. It was a great event, and we’re looking forward to it becoming a regular fixture in our calendar.'

The first Longshaw Sheepdog Trials was held way back in 1898, and by 1901, it was attracting crowds in excess of 3,000. Longshaw Sheepdog Trials has only ever been interrupted by the two World Wars.

President, David Grey MBE (left) with Alex Wilkinson who won the local class.

Thursday’s winner was Mr Steven Duckworth from Haslingden near Rochdale with Fleet.

Friday’s winner was Mr Frank Satterthwaite with Tweed from Brough in Cumbria.

Saturday’s winner was David Bristow from York with Moss.

A local class was won by Alex Wilkinson from Thurgoland - as well as winning the annual trophy he won and keeps the President’s Prize.

Longshaw in action

