"She will be greatly missed" - says Derbyshire headteacher as 'wonderful' teacher retires after 29 years

Celebrations have been held at a primary school in Staveley as pupils and teachers thanked a ‘wonderful’ staff member who is set to start her well-deserved retirement.

St Joseph's Catholic and Church of England Primary School in Staveley held a special leavers celebration to say farewell to beloved member of staff Barbara Wibberley who worked at the school for almost 30 years.

Headteacher Paula Lowry said: “Barbara has been a wonderful member of the staff team supporting children and staff alike for many years. She will be greatly missed but we wish her luck as she enjoys her retirement.”

Barbara attended the school when it first opened in September 1966 and was known as Barbara Heaton before she got married in 1980. She had two children who both attended the school later.

Over her 29 years working at the school, Barbara Wibberley has supported hundreds of children, teaching them to read and count. She also enjoyed being responsible for planning and preparing arts and crafts as well as tending to the school garden.

Mrs Wibberley first began working at the St Joseph's Catholic and Church of England Primary School in September 1995 as a mid-day supervisor and a year later as a teaching assistant.

During the leavers celebration, the school garden was renamed ‘The Wibberley Garden’ to pay tribute to Barabara’s hard work over almost three decades.

Pupils and teachers attended the heartfelt celebrations to thank Mrs Wibberley for her support and wish her an enjoyable retirement.