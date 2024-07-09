Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A mother and daughter from Staveley are preparing for an epic fundraising walk through the Peak District this summer in aid of a charity helping families like theirs after they were hit by a shocking and so-far unexplained death of a loved one earlier this year.

Natalie Tomlinson, 36, and daughter Lexi Darnell, 16, will be among the walkers heading out for the Trek26 on Saturday, August 26.

While the event is staged by the Alzheimer’s Society, the family are still unsure whether or not it was a form of dementia which took the life of Natalie’s 56-year-old mum, Nicky Tomlinson, in January– just three months after symptoms of her illness became clear.

Natalie, who works at John Pye Auctions, said: “We’re still waiting on the post-mortem results but we needed to do something to show that some good can come of it.

Lexi Darnell and Natalie Tomlinson are taking on a 13-mile trek next month to raise money for the Alzheimer's Society. (Photo: Contributed)

“I spent so much time reading up on things when mum was ill, and realised dementia is not just an old person’s disease. That was what I thought when the doctors first told us what it might be.

“We were lucky that when mum was in hospital we could be with her a lot of the time. Not everybody’s got that luxury, so we want to do anything we can to support the charity’s research and help other families.”

Looking back, Natalie says there were small signs in early 2023 that something was wrong with Nicky, who lived in Newbold and had worked as a cleaner. Still, what happened next came as a shock.

Natalie said: “She’d become a little bit forgetful and she was having lots of tests at the hospital. They found some brain shrinkage but said it was not too much of a concern.

Nicky Tomlinson was just 56 years old when she died in January. (Photo: Contributed)

“Then one evening in November it was suddenly like she was possessed. That’s the only way I can describe it. She was the most placid person you’d ever hope to meet, but now she didn’t know who any of us were, she got really angry and was having conversations with a photo of Lexi. When the ambulance came she told the paramedics that we’d had her locked up for months.”

Further tests at Chesterfield Royal still did not deliver any clear conclusion, and Nicky was eventually transferred to Walton hospital.

Natalie said: “One of the doctors said it might be early onset dementia but at Walton a nurse told us there was also a concern she had Creutzfeldt–Jakob disease. Because mum had arthritis and her spinal cord had shrunk, they couldn’t take any fluid to test for it.”

Creutzfeldt–Jakob disease (CJD) is a type of transmissible spongiform encephalopathy (TSE) – similar but often unconnected to bovine spongiform encephalopathy, or ‘mad cow disease.’

Nicky with husband Wayne Tomlinson. (Photo: Contributed)

Dementia is one of the symptoms that occurs in patients as a result of proteins which damage nerve cells, and most die within a year of symptoms emerging.

With no certainty over Nicky’s diagnosis, Natalie, her dad Wayne and the rest of the family had no idea how fast her condition would develop.

Natalie said: “We were under no illusions – she was never going to come home again and would need full time care.

“I’ve got photos of her on Christmas day. She was up and talking, and knew who we were. I went up to see her on New Year’s Eve, which is my birthday, and she was doing alright.

“The next day the nurses phoned and said thy they thought she’d had a stroke, and was being taken to Chesterfield Royal. The MRI found it wasn’t a stroke, and she was transferred back to Walton a few days later. Me, my brother and dad practically lived there for the next week, but she never woke up.”

Nicky died on January 19 and the speed of events, coupled with the uncertainty of the cause, has complicated the family’s grieving process.

Natalie said: “It was so quick. I still don’t think it’s fully sunk in. All it took was 59 days for this illness to completely strip my mum of who she was.

Because we don’t know what happened to her, it’s harder to process, and if it’s something genetic there are questions there for us and the children.

“You miss a person and think about them all the time, but everyday life takes over and you have to find a new normal. It still creeps up on you every now and then.”

She added: “Lexi had her end of school prom the other week and my other daughter’s just moved into her own house. With those big life events, I know she would have been there.

“My partner asked me to marry him recently and I had to say no for now. I need more time before I do that without her there.

“She was a great mum but she was an even greater nana she was the glue that held our family together. She was the glue that held us all together.”

Natalie hopes the 13-mile walk through the Peak District will give renewed strength to her own bond with Lexi.

She said: “Lexi dances twice a week and at her age she’s full of energy. For me it’s something completely out of the ordinary. I won’t even walk to the shop usually.

“Knowing who and what we’re doing it for is all the push I need though. We’ve set a target of £500 and it would be amazing if we reach that, but whatever money and awareness we can raise will make a difference to peoples lives who are living with this awful illness.

“If we can raise enough to help one person or raise some to go towards more research to understanding the illness then we will have done what we set out to do and create a little legacy of my mum.”

To donate to the family’s fundraising appeal, go to justgiving.com/team/nickyrsquoslegacy.

For more information on Trek 26, go to https://tinyurl.com/ye5t6whp.