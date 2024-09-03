A photo from a family holiday in 2018 with David, Caitlin, Leah, 8 and Sally, 11. (Photo courtesy of Caitlin's family)

The family of a teenager who passed away suddenly after catching Covid, is organising 18 charity events to celebrate what would have been her 18th birthday.

Sally Bird, 38, her husband David Bird, 42, and their daughter Leah, 14 set up a series of charity events to commemorate Caitlin Bird, who passed away in 2020 at the age of 13.

Caitlin's 18th - Forever 13 will see a mix of online and in-person activities hosted throughout the year including a charity ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sally, of Tibshelf, said: "It’s been a lot of planning but we are quite hopeful and excited. We have had quite a lot of interest already and I think Caitlin would have loved this. She was a kind-hearted girl who always put others before herself particularly if she felt they may be struggling.

Caitlin Bird passed away at the age of 13. (Photo courtesy of Caitlin's family)

"Due to the pandemic and the restrictions that were in place at the time we were only allowed 30 people to attend her funeral, which did not feel right. At the time, we vowed we would find a way to celebrate her life in a more appropriate manner.

“The year she should have turned 16 was really difficult, she missed out on prom and GCSEs. In spring this year we started thinking about her 18th birthday next year and we wanted to do more than just a singular event.”

The first of the events, the Michael Morpurgo Reading Marathon, was launched in August this year in collaboration with well-known children’s book author Michael Morpurgo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The challenge involves selecting one of the author’s books via the event page, donating £5 to the cause, reading the book for Caitlin and writing a review. Michael Morpurgo will then choose his favourite review and send a personalised book set out to the winner.

Sally said: “Michael Morpurgo was Caitlin’s favourite author, she wanted to read all his books but unfortunately never got the chance, although she read a lot of them. After she died I was still reading his books in her room. I felt if she couldn’t do it, I would read them for her.”

After Caitlin’s death, a teacher at her school contacted Michael Morpurgo to try to help the family. Soon Michael contacted surprised Sally and sent her some signed books for Caitlin’s collection.

Sally added: “The heart-warming response from someone who had never met us blew us away and is something I will always remember.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When we let him know of our plans for her 18th birthday once again he astonished me. We have some amazing plans and prizes up for grabs throughout the year.”

The Michael Morpurgo reading marathon is only one of 18 events – others include a quiz night at a pub, a murder mystery evening, family family fun day in May, a French Graden party and blue themed Charity Ball inspired by Caitlin’s favourite colour. Alongside that, Caitlin's mum and her sister Leah, 14, and family friends are all creating handmade items to sell and raise more funds.

Regular updates regarding all planned events will be published on the Facebook page.

All funds raised through a dedicated Pay Collective Page throughout the year are set to be split equally between two charities Wolf Watch UK, helping displaced wolves and Farms For City Children – an organisation enabling children from disadvantaged communities to experience the outdoors and the countryside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sally said: “We tried to make it really personal and get as many links to Caitlin as we possibly can. Wolves were her favourite animals, followed closely by Spaniels. She loved everything to do with Paris and France and she loved blue.

"She always wanted to help others, especially when she felt they may be struggling. She would have loved Farms For City Children and its aim, as she also very much loved the countryside, and of course, Michael Morpurgo was her favourite author.”

Caitlin and her parents all tested positive for Covid 19 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. The teenager did not have a fever or any trouble with breathing. Three days later, on Saturday evening Caitlin collapsed in the living room at home.

Sally said: “Suddenly, out of nowhere she stopped breathing. I gave her CPR while my husband took our younger daughter upstairs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caitlin's parents called for an ambulance and she was taken to hospital but sadly paramedics could not restore her heartbeat and she was pronounced dead.

Sally added: “She didn't have any symptoms or underlying health conditions. She was perfectly healthy.”

Further tests were carried out and showed that Caitlin developed Myocarditis - inflammation of the heart muscle, restricting its ability to beat and pump blood due to a virus.

Sally said: “The devastation this has caused our family is indescribable and no words come even close to explaining the huge impact this has had on us. It’'s something that has changed awfully lot. Me, my husband and my daughter are very, very different people without a doubt.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Caitlin’s death Sally, who used to work at a special school for children with autism, decided to change her career. She now works at the Ashgate Hospice supporting children who've been bereaved.

For the last two years, Sally and Leah have been taking part in Ashgate’s Sparkle Walk in memory of Caitlin. This weekend Caitlin’s dad David will take part in the Great North Run in memory of Caitlin, raising funds for Ashgate Hospice.

Sally added: “We would love to raise as much money as possible for these incredible charities in our beautiful daughter’s memory and to celebrate her 18 years. After all, we have still loved her for 18 years and always will.”