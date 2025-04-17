Meg Hartman and Patrick Hopkins will welcome customers through the door of Ye Royal Oak in The Shambles on Good Friday from 12 noon. The pub has been shut for four years.

The owners will be making new memories in the town’s historic timbered pub which has served beer since the 17th century.

Ahead of the relaunch, we’ve rounded up the recollections of customers and former workers. Glen Prince posted: “A few mates and myself went in once, ordered a round of drinks and stuck some records on the jukebox. Wouldn't serve us any more drinks.”

Jody Ann Berry said: “My parents, Pop and Vi always used to be in there.”

Keith Fletcher wrote: “Worked there, cellar is really small.” David Croot commented: “Is Jabber back as the glass collector?”

Roger Annetts posted: “Used to walk through The Shambles every week day going to school and coming home in the late 50s. Remember the strong smell of beer as I passed the pub and the pet shop more or less opposite.”

Times may have changed but people still hold great affection for Ye Royal Oak and are looking forward to seeing it back in business.

Geoffrey W. Slone posted: “I am so happy to see this is reopening. Wishing you every success.” Matt Cockayne wrote: “It’s great to see some of the town’s pubs reopening.”

1 . Good times Brian Exford posted this photo, saying: "A few of the regulars from the late 70s/early 80s. Landlord Steve second from left."

2 . Fancy dress fun Spirited fun on Halloween in this photo taken in the pub and posted by Kathryn Brown.

3 . Best friends Sharron Bailey posted: "Always took my dad there when we visited from USA. Here having a toast to him with my best friend just before it closed. Will be back, happy it's open again."

4 . Night out Customer having fun in the pub in this photo posted by Kathryn Brown