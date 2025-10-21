Share your spooky snaps of homes and gardens dressed up for Halloween

By Gay Bolton
Published 21st Oct 2025, 09:07 BST
Have you decorated your home or garden for Halloween? Dare you share your photos with our readers?

Our quest for spooky snaps has been sparked by a passer-by sending in his snaps of a property on Chester Street, Chesterfield. Mark Shaw, who contributed the photos, said: “It is one house next to an alleyway adjacent to the Monkey Park, just walked past it going to shop. Seen it, took some pictures for a friend, they said send them to Derbyshire Times.”

We want to see more pictures of your properties decorated for Halloween – the bigger and bolder the better!

If there is a story behind the displays such as raising money for charity, email your contact details to: [email protected] or call 0780 3505734.

Enter at your own risk as a Frankenstein-like character and witches are on guard between the house on Chester Street and Monkey Park.

1. Spooky sights in Chesterfield

Enter at your own risk as a Frankenstein-like character and witches are on guard between the house on Chester Street and Monkey Park. Photo: Submitted

Will this bewitching character cast a spell on you?

2. Spooky sights in Chesterfield

Will this bewitching character cast a spell on you? Photo: Submitted

A skeleton peeps over a fence which is covered to look like a giant cobweb.

3. Spooky sights in Chesterfield

A skeleton peeps over a fence which is covered to look like a giant cobweb. Photo: Submitted

Make no bones about it...this window display is pretty scary!

4. Spooky sights in Chesterfield

Make no bones about it...this window display is pretty scary! Photo: Submitted

