Our quest for spooky snaps has been sparked by a passer-by sending in his snaps of a property on Chester Street, Chesterfield. Mark Shaw, who contributed the photos, said: “It is one house next to an alleyway adjacent to the Monkey Park, just walked past it going to shop. Seen it, took some pictures for a friend, they said send them to Derbyshire Times.”
We want to see more pictures of your properties decorated for Halloween – the bigger and bolder the better!
If there is a story behind the displays such as raising money for charity, email your contact details to: [email protected] or call 0780 3505734.