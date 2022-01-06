Shameful thieves target Derbyshire air ambulance charity shop over Christmas

While Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance continued to work 24/7 for those in need over the festive season, criminals targeted the vital charity’s superstores in Alfreton and in Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire.

The thieves left costly damage when they broke into the stores, smashing windows and a wooden door frame.

Items and cash, valued at more than £3,000, were taken.

Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance's charity superstore in Alfreton.

Now the charity is appealing for help in seeking support for the losses incurred through the break-ins.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “Our hard-working staff and volunteers have been heartbroken by this attack.

“For thieves to target a charity that raises vital funds to help save lives is beyond belief.

“The Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance only exists to provide life-saving care to those in greatest need but, instead of money going towards the vital service, we now need to incur the cost of the damage made in gaining access to both superstores, as well as losing the income the stock would have generated.

“We really need support at this time and would greatly appreciate any donations from our local communities.”