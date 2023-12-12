News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Sex shop plan for Chesterfield town centre

Sex shop operators are planning to launch a new store in Chesterfield town centre.
By Gay Bolton
Published 12th Dec 2023, 12:07 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 12:07 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Premises at 26 Knifesmithgate has been eyed up for the new OMG Adult World outlet. The shop formerly housed the Dolled Up hair and beauty boutique.

An application from Stephen Leinster of Leinster Enterprises Ltd to Chesterfield Borough Council seeks permission to display non-illuminated signage which will advise of adult content within the premises and the shop’s opening hours.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leinster Enterprises currently has 11 stores, including the Private Shop on Sheffield Road, Chesterfield which is the company’s registered address. The business’s network of sex shops extends from Edinburgh to Great Yarmouth.

Related topics:ChesterfieldChesterfield Borough Council