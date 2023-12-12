Sex shop plan for Chesterfield town centre
Premises at 26 Knifesmithgate has been eyed up for the new OMG Adult World outlet. The shop formerly housed the Dolled Up hair and beauty boutique.
An application from Stephen Leinster of Leinster Enterprises Ltd to Chesterfield Borough Council seeks permission to display non-illuminated signage which will advise of adult content within the premises and the shop’s opening hours.
Leinster Enterprises currently has 11 stores, including the Private Shop on Sheffield Road, Chesterfield which is the company’s registered address. The business’s network of sex shops extends from Edinburgh to Great Yarmouth.