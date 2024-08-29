Severn Trent issue apology - as leak causes flood near busy Derbyshire A-road

Severn Trent received reports of a leak near A6135 between Eckington and Renishaw from their operational colleagues late last week.

Residents and eye-witnesses have reported that the water level has been rising over the last few days, and now the former Reinshaw golf course looks more like a ‘lake’ with water levels reaching up to five feet at some places.

Temporary traffic lights are in place after the Derbyshire County Council granted road space permits for Severn Trent to allow the workers to use pumps and tankers in order to drain the water and fix the leak.

A Severn Trent spokesperson said: “Our teams are currently working hard to fix a leak that’s been found on the abandoned golf course and have tankers on site to help take away the water from the area.

“It’s our priority to have everything back to normal as quickly as possible and would like to apologise for any inconvenience while we complete this repair.”

1 . Flood in Reinshaw Severn Trent received reports of a leak near A6135 between Eckington and Renishaw from their operational colleagues late last week. Photo: Brian Eyre, Derbyshire Times Photo Sales

2 . Flood in Reinshaw Local residents and witnesses have reported that the water level has been rising over the last few days, and now the former Reinshaw golf course looks more like a ‘lake’ with water levels reaching up to five feet at some places. Photo: Brian Eyre, Derbyshire Times Photo Sales

3 . Flood in Reinshaw Severn Trent workers are using pumps and tankers to drain the water and fix the leak. Photo: Brian Eyre, Derbyshire Times Photo Sales