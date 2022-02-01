‘Several’ drivers caught breaking 30mph speed limit in Derbyshire town
Police say ‘several’ drivers were caught breaking the speed limit ‘by significant amounts’ in a Derbyshire town this afternoon.
Officers, armed with speed guns, were based on Creswell Road, Clowne, at Tuesday lunchtime.
They were also on Boughton Lane, outside Heritage High School.
“On the whole, drivers stuck to the 30mph speed limit,” said a spokesperson from Bolsover and Clowne Police Safer Neighbourhood Team.
“However, several broke the limit by significant amounts.
“We encourage safe driving and would ask all residents to be aware of the speed limits around them.”