'Serious' fire causes significant damage to number of properties in Derbyshire - what we know so far

Firefighters from three counties have dealt with a large blaze in Derbyshire this morning.

Here's everything we know so far.

* Crews were called to Station Road, Sandiacre to a large shop fire at just before 8.30am

* Six fire engines attended the scene along with an aerial ladder platform and command support vehicle

* Fire crews from Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire were all in attendance

* A woman and her dog were rescued by firefighters after she was seen shouting for help from a window

* Station Road was closed in both directions while crews brought the blaze under control

* Police and paramedics were also in attendance

* The fire has caused significant damage to a number of properties

* A joint investigation between Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and Derbyshire police is now underway to determine the cause of the fire.

