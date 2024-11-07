Supermarket giant Sainsbury’s is seeking planning permission to install a retail pod in the car park of a Derbyshire store.

Sainsbury’s has applied to North East Derbyshire District Council for consent for the 15sqm pod at its site on Wreakes Lane, Dronfield. The pod would be situated in the smaller car park that is south-west of the store. Two parking spaces would be lost as a result.

The proposed pod would be built off-site and delivered complete for use by We By Any Car. It will operate as a kiosk where either an appointment for the valuation of a car is booked or speculatively decided on site. The cars are then appraised on site, a price agreed and paperwork filled out. The pod will not contain any money as this will all be done by bank transfer. These pods deal with, on average, 12 cars a week. The cars are then taken off site within 24 hours of the purchase and sold at a local auction within seven days.

A statement in support of the application says: “Pods such as this are a concept that Sainsbury’s has introduced at many of its stores elsewhere. The introduction of the pod is as a result of the considerable time and effort taken by Sainsbury’s to understand the type of services their customers require when they shop.”

Sainsbury’s is also seeking permission for non-illuminated signage on the external elevations of the pod.