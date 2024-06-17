“Selfless” Derbyshire resident, 85, to be given freedom of his village after years of voluntary litter picking

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For over 20 years, 85-year-old Don Foster has often been spotted walking around his village with his trusty litter picker, picking up discarded rubbish.

As a thank you for Don’s contribution to his community the Parish Council is now awarding the Pilsley resident, the title, Freeman of the Village.

Don’s son and daughter, John and Nicola, contacted Pilsley Parish Council to see if there was some way to recognise their dad’s years of community service.

Parish Councillor, Yvette Jordan said: “It’s a totally selfless thing that Don has been doing, and it is so important to this community.

“Lots of people in the village comment on how clean and tidy it looks and, were it not for Don, it would be a heck of a sight worse. I can’t even remember the last time I saw a roadsweeper”

Don will officially be granted the freeman of the village and presented with a certificate at a ceremony in Pilsley Village Hall on August 17.

A plaque with Don’s name will also be attached to a tree on Morton Road’s recreation ground.

Cllr Jordan said: “He has done a fantastic job and has never wanted to be noticed for it or asked for anything.

Pilsey man Don Foster is being awarded the freedom of the village by the Parish council for his years of community service picking up litter.

“He is just so humble.”

Don has been a Pilsely resident for around 56 years after moving from London to the village in the late 60s.

He began picking up litter on his rounds as a postman. For 20 years he has voluntarily gone around the village with his litter picker and black sacks collecting litter and keeping the village tidy.

Don said he “can’t stand litter”, and since retiring in 1998 has been taking regular walks picking up discarded rubbish.

The retired postman said: “I started off picking up aluminium cans when I was working. I used to round up all the cans, sell them and then give the money to various charities.

“When I retired this graduated into a daily walk.”

Over the past six years, Don has collected 36,799 plastic bottles, 3,871 glass bottles, 35,048 aluminium cans, 1,220 steel drinks cans and 964 drinks cartons.