More than 200 visitors flocked to Holy Trinity Church where they saw the carpet of crocuses in the churchyard, viewed a special exhibition on George Stephenson who is buried there and enjoyed tea and cakes.

The Rev Jill Hancock, priest in charge at Holy Trinity Church and Christ Church, said: “The festival was a reminder of how special this church and its grounds are, not just as a place of worship, but as a gathering space for the whole community. Seeing families, photographers, and history enthusiasts come together to explore and appreciate the crocus display and learn about George Stephenson was fabulous. It’s been a fantastic way to share the rich heritage of our church and the beauty of creation.