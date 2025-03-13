More than 200 visitors flocked to Holy Trinity Church where they saw the carpet of crocuses in the churchyard, viewed a special exhibition on George Stephenson who is buried there and enjoyed tea and cakes.
The Rev Jill Hancock, priest in charge at Holy Trinity Church and Christ Church, said: “The festival was a reminder of how special this church and its grounds are, not just as a place of worship, but as a gathering space for the whole community. Seeing families, photographers, and history enthusiasts come together to explore and appreciate the crocus display and learn about George Stephenson was fabulous. It’s been a fantastic way to share the rich heritage of our church and the beauty of creation.
“Events like these show how churches remain vibrant and welcoming spaces, connecting people through beauty, history, and hospitality.”