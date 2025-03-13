Visitors to Holy Trinity Church discovered fascinating facts about the crocuses which carpet the churchyard in early spring.placeholder image
Visitors to Holy Trinity Church discovered fascinating facts about the crocuses which carpet the churchyard in early spring.

'Seeing families, photographers, and history enthusiasts come together to explore and appreciate the crocus display and learn about George Stephenson was fabulous' says Chesterfield vicar

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 13th Mar 2025, 10:43 BST
A Chesterfield church’s dazzling display of spring flowers was the centre of attention at its Crocus Festival.

More than 200 visitors flocked to Holy Trinity Church where they saw the carpet of crocuses in the churchyard, viewed a special exhibition on George Stephenson who is buried there and enjoyed tea and cakes.

The Rev Jill Hancock, priest in charge at Holy Trinity Church and Christ Church, said: “The festival was a reminder of how special this church and its grounds are, not just as a place of worship, but as a gathering space for the whole community. Seeing families, photographers, and history enthusiasts come together to explore and appreciate the crocus display and learn about George Stephenson was fabulous. It’s been a fantastic way to share the rich heritage of our church and the beauty of creation.

“Events like these show how churches remain vibrant and welcoming spaces, connecting people through beauty, history, and hospitality.”

The beautiful crocus flowers opened up in the sunshine.

1. Crocus Festival

The beautiful crocus flowers opened up in the sunshine. Photo: Nick Rhodes

Crocuses add a purple haze to the churchyard at Holy Trinity.

2. Crocus Festival

Crocuses add a purple haze to the churchyard at Holy Trinity. Photo: Nick Rhodes

A carpet of crocuses either side of the path that leads down to Sheffield Road.

3. Crocus Festival

A carpet of crocuses either side of the path that leads down to Sheffield Road. Photo: Nick Rhodes

On show in Holy Trinity were items from the life of railway pioneer George Stephenson who is buried in the churchyard.

4. Crocus Festival

On show in Holy Trinity were items from the life of railway pioneer George Stephenson who is buried in the churchyard. Photo: Nick Rhodes

