Secure storage space needed in Derbyshire for miniature railway used at hospice and charity events
Husband and wife, Martin and Angela Paling, who are co-owners of Arthur's Here and There Portable Railway, recently moved to North Derbyshire at short-notice.
They are now looking for local premises that are secure to house the trailer used to transport their miniature railway.
Martin said: “Ideally what we need is somewhere that doesn’t have to be covered, but we need a compound that we can lock and have access to.”
Their ride-on railway is portable and is used at community events, often to raise money for hospices and charities.
Originally living in Leicestershire, the couple and their son, Arthur, moved to Belper. They would like to find a place that is local, due to the time it takes to travel to different events as well as the time it takes to set up and take down the tracks.
Martin had looked into paid storage facilities, but with already high insurance costs, the prices charged by such facilities made it impractical for their organisation.
For events hosted by charities or hospices, Martin and Angela offer their portable railway for free with no hire, or ticket charge. They also rent out the railway for community events with a charge of £2 per ride. Part of this money goes towards costs such as fuel and insurance, with any money left over going towards any fundraising that is done on the day.
Though the railway is mainly for children, a train ride is available to anyone. Those who are old enough can also be taught how to drive the trains themselves.”
Martin said: “We really enjoy doing it and it’s been fun to do. It’s also nice when you get someone who’s old enough that you can teach them how to drive the train. I think the oldest person we taught was 80 years old.”
If you have secured premises that Martin could use contact him via email at [email protected].
More information about Arthur’s Here and There Railway can be found on their Facebook page.
