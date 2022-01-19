Section of M1 closed in Chesterfield area after crash

Drivers are being warned to expect delays after a crash on the M1 in Derbyshire.

By Michael Broomhead
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 1:11 pm
Updated Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 1:48 pm

Lanes one and two of the motorway are shut southbound between junction 29a, for Bolsover, and junction 29, for Chesterfield.

According to Traffic England, normal traffic conditions are expected by 2.15pm.

At this stage, there is no word on any injuries as a result of the collision.

A crash has occurred on the M1 in Derbyshire. Picture for illustrative purposes only.
ChesterfieldDerbyshireEngland