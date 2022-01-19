Section of M1 closed in Chesterfield area after crash
Drivers are being warned to expect delays after a crash on the M1 in Derbyshire.
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 1:11 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 1:48 pm
Lanes one and two of the motorway are shut southbound between junction 29a, for Bolsover, and junction 29, for Chesterfield.
According to Traffic England, normal traffic conditions are expected by 2.15pm.
At this stage, there is no word on any injuries as a result of the collision.