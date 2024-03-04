News you can trust since 1855
Secondary school places for September revealed – as almost 9000 Derbyshire pupils receive offers

Parents across Derbyshire have been informed about their child’s secondary school place for September.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 4th Mar 2024, 16:29 GMT
Derbyshire County Council made offers of places to just under 9,000 Derbyshire children on National Offer Day on Friday (March 1).

Of those parents who applied by the closing date, 94.4% percent have been offered their first preference school and 98.2% percent of those who applied by the closing date were offered a place at one of their three preferred schools.Derbyshire County Council Cabinet Member for Education Councillor Alex Dale said: “I’d like to thank everyone who applied to us on time for their child’s secondary school place.“I’d also like to thank our school admissions and transport team for processing almost 9,400 applications and helping parents with their applications.“There were a few parents who didn’t make an application, however in this case, the parents have been offered the normal area school for their home address if the school has vacancies or the nearest school with vacancies if the normal area school is oversubscribed. Parents can still make an application for preferred schools if they wish.”

The small number of parents who have not been offered a place at their preferred school have the right to appeal to an independent panel. Information on how to appeal is available online. Alternatively, parents can get information from the council’s school admissions and transport team by calling 01629 537479.

Parents across Derbyshire have been informed about their child’s secondary school place for September.

Parents who have applied for places at infant, primary or junior schools for their child will be notified on 16 April 2024.

Anyone who hasn’t already made an application should do so urgently using the late application facility. A telephone application facility or a paper application form is also available from the council’s school admissions and transport team on 01629 537479 for those few parents who cannot access the online service.

