Of those parents who applied by the closing date, 94.4% percent have been offered their first preference school and 98.2% percent of those who applied by the closing date were offered a place at one of their three preferred schools.Derbyshire County Council Cabinet Member for Education Councillor Alex Dale said: “I’d like to thank everyone who applied to us on time for their child’s secondary school place.“I’d also like to thank our school admissions and transport team for processing almost 9,400 applications and helping parents with their applications.“There were a few parents who didn’t make an application, however in this case, the parents have been offered the normal area school for their home address if the school has vacancies or the nearest school with vacancies if the normal area school is oversubscribed. Parents can still make an application for preferred schools if they wish.”