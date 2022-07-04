Second-hand fashion show raises over £800 for a Dunston Food Bank

Marie Bradley, 59, organised the fashion show and clothes’ sale at Dunston Hall Garden Centre’s Bistro, with a help of the Bistro staff and friends who agreed to be the models.

Miss Bradley said: “ I want to say thank you to Paul and the staff at the Bistro, who let me use the space for free as well as friends, family and anyone who donated or bought clothes.

"People enjoyed the event a lot and were saying that they have never been to a fashion show where all the items are second hand.

Miss Bradley and guests at the Fashion Show (Image provided by Miss Bradley)

“Everyone was buying stuff because it wasn't expensive and in really good condition and after the show people kept asking for a phone number to donate or buy clothes in the future. Since then it has really taken off. ”

Miss Bradley began collecting second hand items to support local charities at the beginning of last year.

She asked people to donate clothes and jewellery to re-sell and in 2021 she raised over £10,000 for charities in Chesterfield and Sheffield.

Miss Bradley said: “The clothes are not going to the landfill and are recycled instead. It helps people get rid of some stuff and others can buy it at an affordable price. All the money supports local communities in need. It’s a win - win.”

Models at the Fashion Show (Image provided by Miss Bradley)

The profit from the fashion show has been donated to Dunston Monkwood Community Hub, which provides families with a week's worth of food for £3.

She said: “This food hubs receives long lasting food donations, but doesn't get enough vitamins and fresh fruits or vegetables. With this money they can make sure people they support have vitamins, minerals and all they need in their diet.”

Miss Bradley is still collecting and re-selling second hand items to support local organisations in the Chesterfield area. If you would like to donate or buy clothes, you can contact her via email at [email protected]

Miss Bradley and the staff at the Dunston Monkwood Community Food Hub (Image provided by Miss Bradley)