Second auction for former nightclub and cinema in Chesterfield town centre

A former nightclub/cinema in Chesterfield is facing a second auction as a long-running search for a buyer continues.

By Gay Bolton
Thursday, 5th May 2022, 6:02 pm

The building on Cavendish Street is listed with a price of £325,000 plus fees ahead of the auction on May 26, 2022.

First put up for auction on April 28, the property didn’t meet its reserve price.

The part-tenanted and part-vacant Art Deco-style building is featured on SDL Property Auctions website.

The former Department nightclub on Cavendish Street, Chesterfield, is still on the market after failing to sell at auction.

The listing states: “We feel the building would lend itself well to being redeveloped into a variety of schemes, perhaps a mixed use commercial residential and office. This would be subject to applying and receiving planning consent.”

Homeware retailer Boyes holds the lease for the ground floor of the building that was constructed in the Thirties. The property was home to the Department nightclub until a decade ago and was the Regal Cinema in earlier years.

