Seann Walsh, Chris Harper and Aden Gillett in ART touring to Sheffield and Nottingham (photo: Michael Wharley)

Award-winning comedian Seann Walsh stars in a new production of the fiendishly clever and hilariously funny play ART which is touring to Sheffield.

Seann teams up with Chris Harper (Call the Midwife, Coronation Street) and Aden Gillett (The Crown, The House of Elliot) to put a fresh coat of paint on Yasmina Resa’s play which was premiered 30 years ago.

A seemingly simple purchase of contemporary art - an all-white painting – ignites a hilarious debate amongst three close friends. What begins as a light-hearted discussion about art quickly descends into a riotous exploration of the blurred lines between art and reality.

“It’s beautiful in its simplicity,” says Seann, who is best known for stand up comedy but recently made his stage acting debut in Twelfth Night. “It’s really fun and reminds me of that feeling when you’ve had a tough day, and the smallest thing becomes the straw that ends up breaking the camel’s back.”

Aden, a stage veteran who has worked at the RSC, National Theatre and in the West End, compares Reza’s writing to Harold Pinter. He adds that the translation, by Christopher Hampton, “really emphasises the British humour and class aspects of the play”.

All three say they can relate to the dynamics of their characters who fall out when one of them purchases an all-white painting for a large sum of money.

Seann said: ““It feels very representative of male friendship, and the way that we adapt ourselves to fit whoever we’re talking to,” says Walsh. Chris added: “It’s a play that brings people together to laugh at ourselves. I think everyone will recognise themselves in the characters.”

ART is at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre from October 22 to 26, 2024. October 22 to 26, 2024.

Tickets are priced from £15, go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk or call 0114 249 6000.