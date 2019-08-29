Sculpture at Chesterfield's Horns Bridge roundabout turns five-years-old

A well-known Chesterfield sculpture has been in place for five years.

Growth was installed at Horns Bridge roundabout in August 2014 - and has always managed to divide opinion since then.

Growth at Horns Bridge roundabout in Chesterfield.

Funding for the sculpture came from the European Regional Development Fund and Barratt Homes, and could only be used to make improvements to the town's gateways and for public artwork.

Growth was created by Derbyshire artist Melanie Jackson, who said at the time it was installed: "I hope the sculpture will become a well-known positive landmark for the town for many years to come."

John Burrows, who was leader of the borough council at the time, added: "I'm proud that for people entering the town centre from the M1 and by train, this will be the first thing they will see - a bold statement about the regeneration and growth of the borough."

Growth when it was under construction at Horns Bridge roundabout in Chesterfield.

