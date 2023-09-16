Scores of Miss Great Britain contenders put through their paces at Chesterfield Hotel

Scores of Miss Great Britain contenders from all over the country checked in to a hotel in Chesterfield this week to start rehearsing for the national final of the pageant.

Seventy-three finalists gathered at the Ringwood Hall Hotel, Brimington on Friday, where they were put through their paces in a masterclass which included catwalk training and interview techniques. The current Miss Great Britain, Amy Meisak, led a confidence and empowerment workshop as part of the day.

Amy said: “Being Miss Great Britain has been such an honour and a privilege! I love being able to impact women positively and help others unlock their full potential with my Limitless workshops. I was always taught to go for my dreams and I’m encouraging others to do the same.

Miss Great Britain is the longest-running pageant in the country, starting life as a seaside beauty competition in 1945 in Morecambe.

Contestants have included Marti Caine, who competed in 1961 under her real name Lynne Shepherd, Debbie Greenwood who won in 1984 and became a television presenter and model Sophie Gradon who was crowned in 2009.

1 . Miss Great Britain Miss Cheshire Camilla Britnano, Miss Chester Ellie White and Miss Liverpool Brittany Feeney Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Miss Great Britain The contestants at the pageant mastercalsss, held at Ringwood Hall Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Miss Great Britain Miss Derby Felicia Vundle and Charlotte Clemie Ms Great Britain 2022 outside Ringwood Hall, Chesterfield Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales