News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Miss Great Britain contestants at Ringwood Hall Hotel & Spa in Chesterfield for the Masterclass Day. Picture supplied by Chris Perfect, Official photographer Miss Great Britain.Miss Great Britain contestants at Ringwood Hall Hotel & Spa in Chesterfield for the Masterclass Day. Picture supplied by Chris Perfect, Official photographer Miss Great Britain.
Miss Great Britain contestants at Ringwood Hall Hotel & Spa in Chesterfield for the Masterclass Day. Picture supplied by Chris Perfect, Official photographer Miss Great Britain.

Scores of Miss Great Britain contenders put through their paces at Chesterfield Hotel

Scores of Miss Great Britain contenders from all over the country checked in to a hotel in Chesterfield this week to start rehearsing for the national final of the pageant.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 16th Sep 2023, 12:59 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2023, 13:01 BST

Seventy-three finalists gathered at the Ringwood Hall Hotel, Brimington on Friday, where they were put through their paces in a masterclass which included catwalk training and interview techniques. The current Miss Great Britain, Amy Meisak, led a confidence and empowerment workshop as part of the day.

Amy said: “Being Miss Great Britain has been such an honour and a privilege! I love being able to impact women positively and help others unlock their full potential with my Limitless workshops. I was always taught to go for my dreams and I’m encouraging others to do the same.

Miss Great Britain is the longest-running pageant in the country, starting life as a seaside beauty competition in 1945 in Morecambe.

Contestants have included Marti Caine, who competed in 1961 under her real name Lynne Shepherd, Debbie Greenwood who won in 1984 and became a television presenter and model Sophie Gradon who was crowned in 2009.

Miss Cheshire Camilla Britnano, Miss Chester Ellie White and Miss Liverpool Brittany Feeney

1. Miss Great Britain

Miss Cheshire Camilla Britnano, Miss Chester Ellie White and Miss Liverpool Brittany Feeney Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The contestants at the pageant mastercalsss, held at Ringwood Hall

2. Miss Great Britain

The contestants at the pageant mastercalsss, held at Ringwood Hall Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Miss Derby Felicia Vundle and Charlotte Clemie Ms Great Britain 2022 outside Ringwood Hall, Chesterfield

3. Miss Great Britain

Miss Derby Felicia Vundle and Charlotte Clemie Ms Great Britain 2022 outside Ringwood Hall, Chesterfield Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Miss Derby Felicia Vundle; Andrea Day of Cancer Research UK, Emma Hallam from Alex's Wish - Cure Duchenne and Charlotte Clemie Ms Great Britain 2022

4. Miss Great Britain

Miss Derby Felicia Vundle; Andrea Day of Cancer Research UK, Emma Hallam from Alex's Wish - Cure Duchenne and Charlotte Clemie Ms Great Britain 2022 Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Great BritainChesterfield