Scores of Miss Great Britain contenders put through their paces at Chesterfield Hotel
Seventy-three finalists gathered at the Ringwood Hall Hotel, Brimington on Friday, where they were put through their paces in a masterclass which included catwalk training and interview techniques. The current Miss Great Britain, Amy Meisak, led a confidence and empowerment workshop as part of the day.
Amy said: “Being Miss Great Britain has been such an honour and a privilege! I love being able to impact women positively and help others unlock their full potential with my Limitless workshops. I was always taught to go for my dreams and I’m encouraging others to do the same.
Miss Great Britain is the longest-running pageant in the country, starting life as a seaside beauty competition in 1945 in Morecambe.
Contestants have included Marti Caine, who competed in 1961 under her real name Lynne Shepherd, Debbie Greenwood who won in 1984 and became a television presenter and model Sophie Gradon who was crowned in 2009.