Ahead of primary school application deadline next week, we have made a list of Derbyshire primary and junior schools rated by Ofsted in 2023.
Ofsted inspectors visit schools across England to ensure that the educational institutions are performing well and preparing pupils for further education and life in a community.
Each school is given a rating – outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.
As applications for primary school places for pupils starting in September 2024 are closing at midnight on Monday, January 15, we have gathered a list of Derbyshire primary schools which have been the rated by Ofsted in 2023.
1. All primary schools rated by Ofsted in 2023
Here are 79 North East Derbyshire primary schools rated by Ofsted inspectors in 2023. Photo: Google
2. Morton Primary School - requires improvement
Morton Primary School at Main Road in Morton has been rated as ‘requires improvement’ in January 2023. It is an improvement since the primary was named ‘inadequate’ during an inspection in March 2022. Photo: Google Maps
3. Duckmanton Primary School - good
An Ofsted report published on January 19, 2023, concluded that Duckmanton Primary School is a 'good' school. The quality of education, leadership and management and early years provision were rated as 'good' while behaviour and attitudes and personal development were named as 'outstanding'. The school was previously inspected in 2013 and rated as 'good'. Photo: Google Maps
4. St Anne’s Church of England Primary School - good
The report published on January 20 rated the St Anne’s Church of England Primary School in Bakewell as 'good'. While personal development and behaviour and attitudes were rated as outstanding, the quality of education, leadership and management and early years provision were named as 'good'. Photo: Google Maps