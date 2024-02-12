Schools and care homes team up for Easter egg hunt across Derbyshire town

Following on from previous activity trails, Matlock Town Council has worked with the Deception Escape Rooms, on Firs Parade, to create the initiative, which will run from Saturday, February 17, until the end of May.

Painted ‘bunny eggs’ will be hidden in shops all over the town centre, holding clues to the date and location when the council will be giving away delicious chocolate rewards, badges and certificates to every youngster who has completed the trail, found the secret ‘gold bunny egg’ and cracked the code.

To begin the hunt, trail sheets can be collected from any shop where a bunny egg is on on display.

The Easter artworks have been lovingly put together by residents of Valley Lodge, Long Meadow and Meadow View care homes, as well as pupils from All Saints Infant and Junior Schools, Castle View Primary School and St Joseph’s Academy.

In a very helpful pointer for intrepid egg hunters, the council has also announced it will host an Easter event at the Imperial Rooms on Saturday, March 30.

1 . Painting bunny eggs at Valley Lodge - Photo: Matlock Town Council Photo Sales

