School starters 2023: Here are 29 adorable first class photos from across Derbyshire as children get set to go back to school
Published 30th Nov 2023, 13:59 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2024, 12:47 BST
Starting school is a special occasion - for both parents and our little ones!
It is certainly a time we will always remember – and schools are getting set to welcome children back to the class next week after the summer holiday.
Take a look at some of these adorable pictures of children who started their school journey in 2023 and will now be going into Year 1.
Look out for our 2024 school starters photo special in coming weeks.
1. Abercrombie Primary School
Abercrombie Primary School reception class. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Spire Infants
Spire Infants reception class. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Spire Infants
Spire Infants reception class. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Christ Church CofE Primary School
Christ Church CofE Primary School reception class. Photo: Brian Eyre