It is certainly a time we will always remember – and schools are getting set to welcome children back to the class next week after the summer holiday.

Take a look at some of these adorable pictures of children who started their school journey in 2023 and will now be going into Year 1.

Look out for our 2024 school starters photo special in coming weeks.

1 . Abercrombie Primary School Abercrombie Primary School reception class. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales