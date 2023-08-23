News you can trust since 1855
School places in Derbyshire: The hardest secondary schools to get into in 2023 ahead of GCSE results day

As students prepare to get their GCSE results, these are the hardest Derbyshire secondary schools to get into.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 11:56 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 11:57 BST

The Department of Education has revealed the data showing the number of applications and offers made for secondary school entry in September 2023, and the proportion which received preferred offers.

The data has been collected from local authorities based on the national offer days of March 1, 2023.

Here are 11 Derbyshire secondary schools which have been the hardest to get into this year – ahead of GSCE results day on Thursday, August 24.

At The Pingle Academy on Coronation Street, Swadlincote, just 79% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 59 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.

At The Pingle Academy on Coronation Street, Swadlincote, just 79% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 59 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.

At Saint John Houghton Catholic Voluntary Academy at Abbot Road, Ilkeston, 84% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. 27 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.

At Saint John Houghton Catholic Voluntary Academy at Abbot Road, Ilkeston, 84% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. 27 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.

84% of parents who made Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School at Green Lane in Dronfield their first choice were offered a place for their child. 49 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.

84% of parents who made Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School at Green Lane in Dronfield their first choice were offered a place for their child. 49 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.

At Outwood Academy Newbold on Highfield Lane, Chesterfield, 86% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 27 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.

At Outwood Academy Newbold on Highfield Lane, Chesterfield, 86% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 27 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.

