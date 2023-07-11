School focus: 'Wonderful' Chesterfield school with 'hard working' students and 'committed staff'

A school which has recently received a ‘good’ Ofsted rating holds a very special place within the Chesterfield community and beyond.

From excellent academic outcomes, through to an improving Ofsted report and an exciting skiing trip to Italy – Brookfield Community School on Chatsworth Road, strives to ensure that all students have a fantastic educational experience in the classroom, and beyond.

The school, which dates back to the 16th century, praises itself for a strong sense of community both within school and in the local area.

Brookfield has been a part of Redhill Academy Trust since 2019 and shares their core principles of High Expectations, Academic Achievement, Outstanding Teaching and Learning, Widening Student Experience and Equality and Diversity.

Committed and determined staff have embraced these values and the challenges that they have faced over recent years, to ensure high quality education for their ’ ‘hard working’ pupils.

With a progress score amongst the highest in the county and recent success in a prestigious national maths challenge, Brookfield is a truly special school in our town.

Headteacher Keith Hirst said: "I have been headteacher since June 2019, a role of which I am enormously proud. Brookfield is a wonderful school, with respectful, creative, articulate and hard-working students supported by a committed staff who value education and who recognise how special Brookfield is. Our parents are incredibly supportive and ensure students come to school prepared and keen to learn.

“Brookfield has a very special place within the Chesterfield area and beyond. Press coverage of the recent Ofsted inspection reported the outcome with reference to a 'popular Chesterfield school'. This idea of Brookfield as a very special and popular school is one I recognise. I am incredibly proud of everyone associated with the school and with the achievements of students and staff.”

The school's strapline 'Committed to excellence' is underpinned by the three core values - Respect, Resilience and Ambition.

Brookfield is a school with a long history, having previously been Chesterfield Boys School and prior to that - on the Sheffield Road site - Chesterfield Grammar School. The school itself dates back to the 16th century and there exists a vibrant alumni body - The Old Cestrefeldian Society.

The school prides ourselves on high expectations. Students' behaviour is excellent and relations between staff and students are extremly positive. In the recently published Ofsted report, inspectors stated that, students 'enjoy attending school' and parents 'appreciate the support the school provides'. Above year 8 DT lesson with teacher Matthew Swift.

In 2022 Brookfield's performance - with a Progress 8 score of +0.4 - represented performance amongst the highest in the county and the region. Other measures also place Brookfield well ahead of other schools locally, regionally and within the Redhill Trust. At A Level, results continue to improve as we widen our subject offer.

