Tucked away in the rolling hills of rural Derbyshire, the Acorn Partnership, made up of Long Lane and Marston Montgomery Primary Schools, offers a warm and nurturing environment where community spirit thrives and children flourish.

With just 24 pupils on each site, these two small village schools may be modest in size, but their impact on young lives is anything but modest.

Long Lane school, in Dalbury Lees, follows the Church of England education, placing Christian values at the heart of school life.

Marston Montgomery primary, taking its name from the village it’s located in, though not a Church of England school, mirrors the same inclusive, family-focused ethos – centred on community, care and connection.

Long Lane has a dedicated PTA, Friends of Long Lane, which works hard to fundraise for the school and run activities with pupils.

These include growing their own vegetables, which are then handed to the school cook to be used in freshly prepared meals, served on-site for the children to enjoy.

Headteacher Teresa Boley, who describes herself as the headteacher of one school across two sites, said: “We are extremely lucky to have the best of both worlds.

“It means we can offer small class sizes, giving pupils a more personal and adapted education. But because we come together for events like sports day and school trips, we also enjoy the benefits of a larger school – extended friendships and healthy competition.

“The children all know each other really well, as do the staff, including those in support roles like cleaning and kitchen staff – so it truly feels like one big family.

"Older pupils offer fantastic support to the younger ones and often ask to spend time with them as a reward.

“This makes a real difference during events like our joint residential trip, where pupils feel more confident being away from home because they’re surrounded by familiar faces and a close-knit support network.

“With such a small staff team, we often wear multiple hats and step in to support each other – just like in a family home. I’ve found myself serving food or cleaning up when needed.

“But that’s what attracted me to the role. I love being a headteacher, but if someone calls in sick, I’ll be teaching all day – which is exactly why I went into this career. That kind of flexibility wouldn’t be possible in a larger school.

“Staff responsibilities are shared across both sites. For example, if you lead on curriculum, you do so for both schools – with shared planning too. It adds to that strong sense of unity and family.

“What I’m most proud of is how our pupils take on our ethos, which centres around friendship and kindness. By the time they leave in Year 6, they are well-rounded, approachable individuals with a love for learning and a respect for the individuality of others.

“The children all know that whatever their background or ability, this is a place where they’re truly welcomed and included.

“We not only provide personal support for pupils – with close relationships and worry boxes at both sites – but we extend that support to families too.

"We prioritise personal connections with staff on the gate at pick-up and drop-off and regular family events.”

The schools have also been praised by parents for their provision for pupils with SEND (special educational needs and disabilities).

The calm classroom environments and excellent teacher-to-pupil ratio allow education plans to be closely tailored to individual needs.

A specialist SENCO visits weekly, alternating between sites, and builds valuable relationships with pupils – something especially important for children with additional needs.

Mandy Lovett, school business officer for The Acorn Partnership, said: “I took on this role 14 years ago, after my husband encouraged me to apply. I was already spending so much time here volunteering with my children because I loved the place.

“I chose this school over one closer to us because I was drawn to its strong family feel, but I was truly won over when I attended an open event and was greeted by such friendly, welcoming faces.

“I’m incredibly proud when I see a pupil progress through the school and witness the person they become by the time they leave.

“We work on the philosophy that ‘happy children will achieve’ and we ensure that by every single member of staff knowing each and every pupil — their needs, their strengths, and how best to support them so they can thrive both academically and personally.”

Both schools also benefit from impressive outdoor spaces used for Forest School activities, which encourage pupils to connect with nature and learn to take appropriate risks.

These sessions include scavenger hunts, plant and bird identification, whittling, and time spent around the fire pit.

Long Lane has recently undergone a full interior renovation, giving the school a fresh and modern feel, while the traditional exterior still reflects the charm and character of a classic village school.

Marston Montgomery is now set to follow, with its own refurbishments currently underway with the school already seeing the addition of a fantastic new outdoor area, which connects directly to the reception to year 2 classroom.

Alongside the improvements to the buildings, the curriculum has recently been updated to remain in line with national expectations and ensure it continues to challenge and engage pupils.

With both schools split across just two classrooms, the curriculum has been carefully designed so that mixed-age groups can meet relevant outcomes, with adapted success criteria that allow every child to progress at their own pace.

