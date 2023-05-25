School focus: Tiny but mighty Derbyshire primary with big heart and grand plans for the future

The primary school in Barrow Hill village might be small but means the world to the community.

Whether it’s the park, the Memorial Hall, or the local shop, there is a sense of community and pride wherever you go in the village.

And that feeling of togetherness is clearly evident at Barrow Hill Academy - the school with just shy of 100 pupils on roll.

Barrow Hill was recently reported to be one of the most deprived areas in the county and this is something that headteacher Rebecca Vodden-Page is aware of.

Almost 63% of pupils who attend the school are eligible for free school meals and, during the coronavirus pandemic, staff from Barrow Hill played a key role in ensuring all families received food parcels to help ease the strain.

The school, which is part of the Cavendish Learning Trust, recently held a ‘fitting out’ day and has placed an order for up to 100 children that will include two pairs of trousers or skirts, shirts, jumpers emblazoned with the school logo, a PE kit and book bag. Money used to purchase the uniform will be taken from the school’s allocated pupil and sport premium funds ‘to help reduce financial stress.’

Mrs Vodden-Page said: “Our school is proud to support our community. We take great pride in the fact that we have good relationships and have looked at how we involve parents to develop their child’s education.”

The percentage of pupils passing their phonics screening has increased from 23% in 2019, to a 70% pass rate in 2022.

Mrs Vodden-Page added: “The dedication from our staff is amazing, they always go above and beyond. Teacher Matthew Szadura runs a local amateur dramatics group and our most recent Christmas play had extra sparkle.”

Barrow Hill Academy is also hands-on with the refurbishment of the Barrow Hill Memorial Hall. The recently formed Friends of Barrow Hill charity – a culmination of parents and teachers from the school and members of the community – has tapped into funding that is available for the area, as part of the £25.2m Staveley Town Deal.

Mrs Vodden-Page added: “We are all very excited about the refurbishment of Barrow Hill Memorial Hall, which will create a modern hub where residents can access support services and socialise together. Phase One is for a sports hall that we will be able to take our children to.”

Ofsted inspectors found that pupils ‘enjoy coming to Barrow Hill Academy school because they like to be with their friends and teachers’ but rated the school as ‘inadequate’ due to attendance and curriculum issues. Since then, the school have made significant improvements and is working hard to get a better Ofsted report soon.

Mrs Vodden-Page said: “We know the areas in which we need to improve as a school, finalising our curriculum and improving attendance and behaviour. We are passionate about working collaboratively and work closely with the other schools within our Trust and across Derbyshire and beyond, and we have so much to look forward to including a new classroom opening in July and the completion of an Early Years unit.

“We have engaged with specialist hubs for Behaviour and Maths and we’re working closely with St Wilfred’s English hub to improve our reading and writing, which the staff and children really enjoy being a part of.

“As a school, implementation of maths at Barrow Hill Primary Academy is positive and it’s a subject that we’re really strong on. Our pupils love maths and really engage with the subject and I’m very proud of that.”

1 . Barrow Hill Academy school focus. Year 3 pupils practicing times table. Ofsted inspectors found that pupils enjoy coming to Barrow Hill Academy school because they like to be with their friends and teachers. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Feeling of togetherness is clearly evident at Barrow Hill Academy The village school has just 100 pupils on roll but is vital for supporting the local community. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . School is proud to support local community Mrs Vodden-Page said: “We take great pride in the fact that we have good relationships and have looked at how we involve parents to develop their child’s education.” Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . Providing exciting activities for pupils Recently early years had a chance to pat ducks in school for the day. Next month, the whole school – and local families – will go to Yorkshire Wildlife Park as a treat to celebrate the end of the school year, at a much-subsidised cost. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3