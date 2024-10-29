School focus: Small Peak District primary school ‘helps each child achieve their potential’

Nestled next to the iconic Cathedral of the Peak, within the scenic village of Tideswell in the Derbyshire Dales, there’s no doubt that Bishop Pursglove Church of England Primary School has a glorious rural location.

With a legacy dating back centuries and an approach to education rooted in both traditional values and the latest learning methods, the pretty village school has ample grounds, making the best of its location at the edge of the Peak District National Park.

The school, which belongs to Derby Diocesan Academy Trust, encourages children to make the most of the great outdoors and one day hopes to create a woodland area where children can go outside and build dens, sit round campfires and have all the health benefits that come from spending time outside.

Executive headteacher Sarah Craig said: “We integrate the natural landscape into the curriculum wherever we can because being outside fosters a genuine love for nature and creates dynamic learning experiences.

“We know there are countless benefits to learning outside; it builds self-esteem, supports mental wellbeing and improves physical health.

“In a world where digital screens dominate, we want children to experience a different form of learning - one where they can breathe fresh air, get their hands dirty and discover the wonders of nature firsthand.

“Our long term goal is to create a sheltered space that allows children to be outdoors in any weather, where they can connect with nature and explore. This area will also let children to bring books outside, offering a cosy spot to sit and read with friends. It’s not going to happen overnight, but it’s certainly on our wish list.”

Bishop Pursglove has just 77 pupils which means class sizes are small and every pupil is known and understood by staff who can offer personalised attention, adapt to individual learning needs and help each child achieve their potential.

The school delivers a robust curriculum designed to challenge and inspire. With its strong focus on English, maths, science and the arts, the school ensures that children are well-prepared for secondary school.

Mrs Craig added: “Pupils are taught to value their differences, work collaboratively, and contribute positively to their community. We are lucky that we have all the benefits of a small village school – strong relationships between parents and teachers, a learning environment which meets the needs of all the children and boasts confidence and self-esteem.”

Bishop Pursglove nurtures its key values of Reach Higher, Think Deeper and Love Wider. The school which bears the name of Robert Pursglove, a 16th-century bishop born in Tideswell, has strong links with the neighbouring St John the Baptist church, known as the Cathedral of the Peak.

The children attend the church on special occasions in the Christian calendar and representatives of Open the Book attend school to lead collective worship.

Bishop Pursglove, which was rated Good by Ofsted inspectors after a visit last year, is proud of its legacy but remains forward-thinking, embracing new educational technologies to meet the needs of a rapidly changing world. Children are taught how to respect the past, embrace the present and be prepared for the future.

Mrs Craig added: “We’re equally committed to looking forward, ensuring our students are prepared for the world beyond our village and for careers that may not even exist yet.”

