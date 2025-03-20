Poolsbrook Primary Academy, with a maximum capacity of 120 pupils, prides itself on a close-knit setting where every child is known, valued, and supported.

The school is located at the heart of Poolsbrook - a village with a rich industrial heritage and a strong sense of community.

The village was originally built in the late 19th century by the Staveley Coal and Iron Company to house workers from the Speedwell and later Ireland Collieries.

Beyond its historical roots, Poolsbrook is home to the stunning Poolsbrook Country Park, an award-winning green space that provides a wealth of recreational opportunities.

Over the years, Poolsbrook Primary Academy has developed long-lasting relationships with local community, seeing generations of families enrolling at the village school.

Chris Stewart, who has been Executive Headteacher at Poolsbrook Primary Academy since September, said: “What truly sets Poolsbrook Primary Academy apart is its deep-rooted connection to the community.

“Generations of the same families have attended the school, creating a strong, interwoven history between the academy and the people it serves.

“Poolsbrook Primary Academy is a true community school, entwined within the fabric of village life. It is a place where history, nature, and education come together—where children are nurtured, ambitions are fostered, and a proud legacy continues to grow.”

The school is proud to be part of the Flying High Partnership, a multi-academy trust of 35 primary schools across Derbyshire, Nottingham City, and Nottinghamshire.

Mr Stewart said: “The Flying High Partnership, together with all of the schools, create unique, exceptional and sustainable schools that inspire communities and empower children. We believe that that is exactly what Poolsbrook is."

Guided by three core values—Aim High, Show Respect, and Be Safe—the academy is committed to providing a well-rounded education that inspires every child to reach their full potential.

This was confirmed in the most recent Ofsted report published after an inspection carried out in November 2023 – when the primary was rated “good” across all areas including the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management as well as the early years provision.

Mr Stewart said: “Poolsbrook Primary Academy is a school on the up, a fact proudly recognised in our latest Ofsted report, which stated that the school has gone from strength to strength.

“We believe education is about more than just learning—it’s about growing, belonging, and striving for excellence in a supportive and inspiring environment.”

The school’s success has been driven by a committed and ambitious team, including newly formed Leadership Team, led by Executive Headteacher Chris Stewart and Deputy Headteacher Ben Chalkley.

The Flying High Partnership have brought the two schools together and have amalgamated the Local Governing Bodies of both schools.

Mr Stewart, who also serves as Executive Headteacher at Hollingwood Primary School, is leading the partnership that is already flourishing.

He said: “This collaboration is unlocking new opportunities for our pupils and families, including a three-day residential trip to London next autumn, broadening horizons and enriching learning beyond the classroom.”

The academy can prides itself on a number of achievements and improvements – including exciting new curriculum, designed to inspire, challenge, and engage our pupils.

This is further enriched by a growing range of extracurricular activities, including sports clubs, a debating club, and a LEGO club.

Mr Stewart said: “These opportunities help our children develop key skills beyond the classroom, fostering creativity, confidence, and teamwork.”

A standout achievement has been the success of the school’s debating club, which has reached the finals of the Flying High Partnership competition.

Mr Stewart added: “Out of 35 competing schools, we are proud to be among the top seven, preparing to compete in May—an incredible accomplishment that showcases the confidence, eloquence, and critical thinking skills of our pupils.”

The school community are also ‘immensely proud’ of their newly launched Nurture Programmes.

Introduced this year and led by dedicated Nurture Lead and support staff initiatives are open to all children, helping them develop resilience, teamwork, and aspirations.

Mr Stewart said: “The impact has been profound, with significant improvements in pupils’ mental health, well-being, and academic progress—a testament to the dedication of our staff and the effectiveness of these programmes.”

He added: “Our success is not only reflected within the school but also in the wider community. We are thrilled to see our nursery at full capacity from April, with plans to expand to meet increasing demand.

"Additionally, families from across the local area are choosing to move their children to Poolsbrook, recognising the school as a nurturing, ambitious, and high-achieving environment.”

While the academy already has a lot to be proud of, the dedicated school staff are working hard on many exciting plans for the future.

Mr Stewart explained: “The future at Poolsbrook Primary Academy is full of ambition, opportunity, and excellence. Our goal is simple – to continue the fantastic progress we’ve made and ensure that every child in our wonderful community receives the best possible education and experiences.

“Looking ahead, the future at Poolsbrook is brighter than ever. We have a dedicated team striving for excellence, children filled with ambition and potential, and a community that continues to support and believe in us. With this strong foundation, we are excited for what’s to come.

“If you’d like to find out more about our thriving school or explore opportunities for your child to join us, we’d love to hear from you. Contact our office to arrange a conversation with our Headteacher or Deputy Headteacher—we look forward to welcoming you to the Poolsbrook family.”

