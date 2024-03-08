School focus: Headteacher proud of Derbyshire primary where pupils feel loved and safe

St Joseph’s Catholic Voluntary Academy at Chesterfield Road in Matlock is a small primary school with just over 100 pupils on the roll - but has the well-being of every single one of them at heart.

Stacey Carr, who took over the role of the headteacher at the school last academic year, has introduced positive changes including a school dog Arthur – who is loved by all pupils.

Mrs Carr said: "Arthur is more than just a furry friend - he is an essential part of our school’s wellbeing initiatives. He provides comfort, companionship and unconditional love to our pupils. Research shows that interaction with dogs can reduce stress levels and increase happiness. He is well and truly part of the Saint Joseph’s family.

"Introducing Arthur to the school because he has had such a positive impact. Our pupils adore Arthur and regularly look forward to spending time with him. The opportunity to walk him not only brings joy and excitement but also helps to build a sense of responsibility and empathy among our students.

"Arthur helps children who struggle to regulate their emotions, he can really help to calm them down. He’s such a calming influence and it’s been good for any children who might have had a fear of dogs because they are seeing Arthur and interacting with him which is a real milestone for them. Everyone loves Arthur.”

But spending time with Arthur is only one of many ways in which St Joseph’s Catholic Voluntary Academy prioritises pupils’ wellbeing. The school has implemented OPAL – Outdoor Play and Learning scheme which aims to create an engaging and inclusive outdoor play provision that supports children’s physical, emotional, social, and cognitive development.

Pupils are provided with play areas equipped with loose parts, such as crates, tyres, and planks, to encourage imaginative and open-ended play. Children also have access ti age-appropriate resources, including sensory materials, tools, and equipment, to promote exploration and learning.

Mrs Carr said: “The OPAL approach recognises that play is an essential part of children’s learning and provides them with opportunities for exploration, creativity, problem-solving, and risk-taking, while fostering resilience, collaboration, and independence.”

The school also hosts a low ropes course for children to play on to further promote physical activity outdoors and all of the staff are trained to run outdoor orienteering sessions. The hedteacher added that the Forest School received a lot of positive feedback as it offers a ‘fantastic outdoor experience’ for children at the academy.

While prioritising children’s well-being is very important at St Joseph’s Catholic Voluntary Academy, the curriculum is not less important. During the school’s most recent full Ofsted visit, inspectors praised the quality of education and a strong focus on English and mathematics.

The school also offers extracurricular activities and further promotes pupils’ personal development through trips and being involved in Derbyshire police’s mini-police programme.

Mrs Carr added: “I’m proud of our inclusive and ambitious curriculum which ensures that all children, regardless of ability, are provided with the opportunity to fulfil their individual potential. Our curriculum is planned and sequenced so that new knowledge and skills build on what has been taught before and towards its clearly defined endpoints.”

Ofsted inspectors have praised the pupils’ behaviour and found out that bullying is very rare. The headteacher said that during school trips teachers often get feedback from the public about ‘how polite and well-behaved’ their pupils are.

Mrs Carr added: "This is my second year as Headteacher and I’m most proud of how we meet the individual needs of all children through quality first teaching. I’m proud of our wonderful staff who work so hard and our pupils who all care for each other and care for our world and because of that, our school feels like a really happy and safe place to be.

"Saint Joseph’s is a place of learning where we grow in faith and feel safe, loved and encouraged each day. We value everyone, knowing that we are stronger when we work together.

"We are extremely proud of our Saint Joseph’s family and together our vision is to ensure that every child reaches their full potential and leaves us ready for the next stage of their life.”

The school, which is a part of St Ralph Sherwin Catholic Multi Academy Trust, has many exciting plans for the future.

Mrs Carr said: “We are looking forward to implementing the Magic Breakfast scheme and as part of that we will also be inviting parents and carers to school at certain points, to share breakfast with their children. We welcome children of all faiths and no faith and we are looking to grow our school community, particularly in terms of our nursery.

“We would also like to build our curriculum to be able to offer children more experiences and the opportunity to learn essential life skills, which are so important. We would also like to make links with other schools in the UK and maybe even further afield. We are all excited for the future at Saint Joseph’s.”

