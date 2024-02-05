Louise Parker took over the helm at Dunston Primary and Nursery Academy in September and has worked hard over the last few months to create positive relationships with parents and carers. With a new senior leadership team and renewed focus, the school has thrived with exciting plans for the rest of the year.

Mrs Parker, who previously worked at Poolsbrook Primary Academy, said: “This is my second headship, and I am lucky to have such a fantastic team around me. Children here are polite, well-mannered and keen to learn. We’re working hard on establishing the curriculum in school and the children are playing a big part in making that a success.

“We’re continually building positive relationships not only with parents and carers, but with the whole community and there is so much to look forward to this year.”

There are more than 250 children between the ages of 3 and 11 at Dunston Academy and each and every one has access to the Forest School – under the supervision of Forest School Lead Tammy Stokoe - set over the school grounds.

With an emphasis on caring for the planet and recycling, the children are given the opportunity to become ‘eco-warriors’.

The school is also installing a ‘trim trail’ on site which will be accessible for all children, including those with cerebral palsy and other physical impairments; Dunston currently has six children on roll with physical disabilities.

Mrs Parker added: “Inclusion is an important part of our school. We want everyone to feel welcome at Dunston Academy. We’re living in an ever-changing world, and we want to reflect that with not only what we offer in school but with our support for parents and carers, too.

“We have a fantastic Enhanced Resource led by Jenny Davies which looks after the children with physical needs. Although they have this great facility – which includes lots of sensory toys and a separate physiotherapy room – it’s important that they’re integrated with the children in the school, so we work hard to make that work. We believe learning occurs in an integrated way which is person centred, holistic and recognises the child as a whole.”

During its last Ofsted inspection, in 2022, the school was praised for its inclusion policy, with inspectors naming Dunston as an ‘inclusive and nurturing place’.

The inspection found the school needs to improve the quality of education and early years provision but it was marked as ‘good’ in three of the five categories.

The school has upskilled leaders and said a strong structure is in place to move forwards and improve.

It prides itself on personalised learning and staff also work closely with colleagues at Whittington Moor Nursery and Infant Academy and Barrow Hill Academy, who are all part of the Cavendish Learning Trust.

Mrs Parker said: “We all share ideas and best practice, and pupils have access to the Inclusion Centre run by the Trust. Pupils also have access to specialist teachers, health care professionals and a team of highly trained teaching assistants who support their skill developments.”

Keen to build relationships with external organisations as well as parents and carers, Dunston also works in partnership with Brookfield School, which supports them as part of the Shape Learning Partnership by providing sporting activities for pupils.

Children have the chance to learn a musical instrument, too – youngsters gave a rousing performance on the drums before Christmas – and parent/carer group FODSA has worked closely with the school to arrange events and funds for Dunston Primary and Nursery Academy via a Tesco community grant.

Mrs Parker added: “It’s important to work in collaboration with external organisations to create lasting relationship for the benefit of the school and its community.

“We are grateful to FODSA for everything they do in raising the profile of the school; they’re very proactive and have helped to raise vital funds for equipment at school.

“And one of the ongoing relationships that we’re extremely proud of is our work with national charity Whizz-Kidz. They support young wheelchair users and Jenny (Davies) recently took part in a session with them called ‘Train the Trainer’ so that she can help others in being more confident and independent when using a wheelchair.

“We want Dunston Primary and Nursery Academy to be a centre of excellence for children in the area who have physical impairments and our work with Whizz-Kidz and our fantastic Enhanced Resource show our commitment.

“We want to children at Dunston to be happy, confident and highly motivated, and to realise their potential.”

1 . Dunston Primary and Nursery Academy With a new senior leadership team and renewed focus, Dunston Primary & Nursery Academy is thriving - and has some exciting plans for the rest of the year. Photo: Brian Eyre, Derbyshire Times Photo Sales

2 . Dunston Primary and Nursery Academy Louise Parker took over the helm at Dunston Primary & Nursery Academy in September and has worked hard over the last few months to create positive relationships with parents and carers. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Dunston Primary and Nursery academy There are more than 250 children between the ages of 3 and 11 at Dunston Academy and each and every one has access to the Forest School – under the supervision of Forest School Lead Tammy Stokoe - set over the school grounds. Above aarly years with Mrs Hall. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . Dunston Primary and Nursery Academy During its last Ofsted inspection, in 2022, the school was praised for its inclusion policy, with inspectors naming Dunston as an ‘inclusive and nurturing place’. Above Year 1 maths with Miss Swift. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales