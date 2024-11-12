School focus: Derbyshire school where big dreams take root and flourish

Lenthall Infant and Nursery School in Dronfield is a small school dedicated to enabling every child to thrive. Highly dedicated teaching team work relentlessly to develop a bespoke curriculum, tailored to children’s interests which sparks curiosity and motivates learners.

Coupled with the expansive outdoor grounds and small class sizes, the school creates a nurturing environment that ensures our Lenthall Learners are happy, engaged, and equipped for success.

Headteacher Kerry Lynnette Moody said: “I joined Lenthall in September 2022, instantly recognising it as a school full of endless possibilities and potential – a place where I wanted to contribute to improvement. I’m incredibly proud of the nurturing environments we’ve created, both indoors and outdoors, which are always appreciated by our visitors.”

At Lenthall, the ‘BE PROUD’ values form the very foundation of the school culture and stand for Believe, Equality, Perseverance, Resilience, Open-mindedness, Understanding and Dreams.

The teachers and staff encourage the children to believe in themselves and their abilities at every step, fostering a sense of confidence in every learner. Equality is paramount, as the nursery strives to create an inclusive environment where every child feels valued and respected.

The school teaches its pupils the importance of perseverance and resilience as well, equipping them with the tools to embrace challenges and learn from setbacks.

The focus on open-mindedness nurtures curiosity and the willingness to explore different perspectives, while understanding promotes empathy and strong relationships among peers.

Mrs Moody said: “We inspire our learners to chase their dreams, encouraging them to envision their futures with hope and ambition. Together, these values empower our children to thrive, both academically and socially.

“We proudly embrace our identity as a small school, dedicated to creating nurturing environments where big dreams can take root and flourish. Our innovative spaces are carefully crafted to inspire curiosity and creativity, allowing our children to explore ideas and concepts actively, both indoors and outside.

“We believe that in a close-knit community, every child receives personalised attention, enabling their unique talents to flourish. Our mission focuses on fostering an atmosphere where students feel safe to express their aspirations and take risks, collaborate with peers, and engage in hands-on learning experiences.

“With a strong emphasis on holistic development – academic, emotional, and social – we instil in our children the belief that they can achieve great things. We strive to inspire a sense of curiosity, creativity, and resilience, laying the groundwork for lifelong learning and success.”

Lenthall can be proud of many achievements and improvements, including the renovation of an outdated computing suite into a therapeutic community hub, which is now well-used by both learners and the wider community to tackle loneliness.

The school has also formed many partnerships including with DCC Nurture Team, Chesterfield Football Club Community Trust, Lousie Smith from Do-Be-Mindful, and Sarah Featherstone from Blossom With Us.

Mrs Moody added: “The partnerships we’ve formed have significantly enhanced our children’s learning experiences and overall well-being.

“It’s a pleasure to engage with our families, who, like me, find great satisfaction in working positively together to ensure our children thrive and achieve positive outcomes. This collaborative effort is truly rewarding.

"I’m most proud of our inclusive culture and community spirit, alongside our dedicated team’s relentless drive to make Lenthall a hidden gem at the heart of its community. We are well on our journey of improvement to ensure this vision becomes a reality.

The school understand well the importance of outdoor learning and help children learn more about the importance of caring for the planet.

Lenthall’s Gardening Club and Eco Club The Green Gang, have collaborated with the headteacher and a climate action advisor to develop a climate action plan that outlines the future journey to reduce the school’s overall carbon footprint and significantly enhance nature and biodiversity within its grounds.

Mrs Moody said: “We aim to establish a wildlife garden with native plants that attract local pollinators, such as bees and butterflies, serving as an invaluable educational resource for our green-fingered learners. This will offer hands-on learning experiences about ecosystems and environmental responsibility.

“We're focused on improving our vegetable patch and engaging our Lenthall learners in regular gardening sessions. This will teach them sustainable practices like composting and organic gardening, while producing food that supports the wider curriculum and community events, such as making warming winter soup for families in need.”

But while the school is full of success, Mrs Moody doesn’t plan to sit back anytime soon – and has many exciting ideas to make the school even better.

Mrs Moody added: “I think anyone who knows me understands that I can’t sit still for long, always looking forward to the next collaboration in our school’s evolving journey. We’re planning to expand our community hub by hosting workshops focused on sustainability and mental wellbeing, while exploring partnerships with local organisations to enhance our forest school offerings.

“We aim to enrich our curriculum and resources by promoting visits and inviting guests that broaden our learners' perspectives on the diverse world in which they are growing up. These experiences will offer valuable cultural capital, enhancing their understanding of different identities, communities, and global issues. By integrating these elements into our curriculum, we also promote British values such as mutual respect, diversity, and inclusion.

"This ensures our Lenthall learners are well-informed and prepared to thrive in a multicultural society. In essence, this will foster empathy, curiosity, and a sense of belonging, encouraging our Lenthall learners to embrace diversity both locally and globally.”

